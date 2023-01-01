Andrew Roblyer returns with original play 'Uncle Eb'

Area theater-lovers fondly remember the groundbreaking This Is Water Theatre, the first professional theater company in Bryan-College Station.

From 2013 to 2018, This Is Water, under the guidance of the incredibly talented Andrew Roblyer, brought new and often daring theater productions to the community, filling a niche no other area theater provides.

Among the most successful productions was “Uncle Eb,” written by and starring Roblyer. It played to sold-out audiences in 2015 and again in 2016.

Now, for only four performances, “Uncle Eb” returns to the community, beginning Thursday and running through Jan. 8. What a way to start a new year.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Jan. 8.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and seniors, available online at octarineaccord.com.

All performances will be in the new lobby performance space at The Theatre Company, behind JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts and McDonald’s in Bryan’s Tejas Center.

Earlier local performances starred Roblyer and were directed by Michelle Schovaers Wagley. This time around, Roblyer will direct Corey Barron and Joshua Page in alternating performances. Both actors have connections to the Bryan-College Station community.

“Uncle Eb” is the story of an adult “Tiny Tim” Cratchit from Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” set in 2015. The title, of course, refers to Cratchit’s Uncle Ebenezer Scrooge, who, in the original story, is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

The one-person play runs 90 minutes, with no intermission. It contains strong language.

Roblyer has moved to Houston, where he is active in the theater scene. “Uncle Eb” was produced at the Midtown Arts and Theatre Center in Houston last month.

Both productions have been made possible by the generous support of Brazos Valley Urgent Care — longtime patron of local theater — and Cynthia Christner, along with 101 other backers on Kickstarter.

One member of the audience for the original production termed “Uncle Eb” “the perfect mixture of original and classic material.”