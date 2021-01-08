Amy Waer named dean of Texas A&M's College of Medicine

Texas A&M University named Amy Waer its new dean of the College of Medicine on Dec. 21. Waer was previously the interim dean and transitioned to her new role full-time Jan. 1.

Waer started at A&M’s College of Medicine in February 2018 as the vice dean of education and academic programs. She was named interim dean in September 2019 while continuing to serve in her other roles.

Before coming to A&M, Waer had several decades of surgical experience from a private group general surgery practice in Virginia, followed by 14 years of medical education experience at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center and College of Medicine. Waer earned her undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Arizona.