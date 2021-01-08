 Skip to main content
Amy Waer named dean of Texas A&M's College of Medicine
Amy Waer named dean of Texas A&M's College of Medicine

Texas A&M University named Amy Waer its new dean of the College of Medicine on Dec. 21. Waer was previously the interim dean and transitioned to her new role full-time Jan. 1.

Waer started at A&M’s College of Medicine in February 2018 as the vice dean of education and academic programs. She was named interim dean in September 2019 while continuing to serve in her other roles.

Before coming to A&M, Waer had several decades of surgical experience from a private group general surgery practice in Virginia, followed by 14 years of medical education experience at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center and College of Medicine. Waer earned her undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Arizona.

Waer holds numerous certifications, including being a member of the American Board of Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She also has received numerous awards for her contributions to medical education and curriculum design, including the Charles W. Putnam Teaching Award, as voted by her peers; Award for Excellence in Clinical Science Teaching; and induction into A&M College of Medicine’s Academy of Distinguished Medical Educators. More recently, she was the first individual from the A&M College of Medicine to be accepted in the nationally recognized Drexel University Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine Fellowship for 2020-21.

