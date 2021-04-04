Amtrak considering addition of Bryan-College Station stop

Dallas-based Texas Central has been working on a high-speed rail project that also would run between Houston and Dallas. The 240-mile trip would take less than 90 minutes, with a stop in Roans Prairie.

Other parts of Amtrak’s plan for improvements include enhanced services on many routes and increasing the number of trips on about 20 routes. Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement that the $80 billion could also help rebuild and improve the nation’s Northeast Corridor, which has dozens of bridges, stations and tunnels that need to be addressed, as many are more than a century old. Biden’s plan is “what this nation has been waiting for,” Flynn’s statement reads.

In total, the vision Amtrak outlined would mean there could be about 20 million more passengers than the 32 million who were served in fiscal year 2019.

The map that was released Wednesday is the minimum of what Amtrak would like to do, Magliari explained, but factors such as funding approval and how far the money could be stretched for various projects across the country will determine the outcome.