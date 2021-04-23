American Legion Post 159 in Bryan honors Joe Ferreri for 70 years of membership

American Legion Post 159 in Bryan honored 101-year-old World War II veteran Joe Ferreri on Thursday morning to celebrate his 70th anniversary as a member.
Local veterans and other well-wishers applauded as Earl Graham Post 159 Commander Tom Marty offered remarks of gratitude for Ferreri, who was born in Brazos County and served in the U.S. Navy.
“Being a member of anything for 70 years these days is fantastic, and the fact that Joe has been a member of this post that long is just unbelievable. We are fortunate and honored to have Joe as a member of this post,” Marty said after the presentation. “Over his tenure as a member, he’s been a very vital and active member of this post over the years.”
After working as a mechanic and electrician for the U.S. Navy during World War II, Ferreri came back to Bryan and worked in a furniture store before beginning his business career. Ferreri was born in rural Brazos County on Oct. 20, 1919.
“We are so fortunate to have several of the Greatest Generation still active as members with the American Legion here in Bryan — and Joe is a fine example of that,” Marty said.
In an interview with The Eagle after receiving his 70-year membership certificate, Ferreri said the Legion Post 159 and the Bryan-College Station community as a whole both mean a great deal to him.
“I’m real proud of this — I never thought this would happen. I’m 101 and getting toward 102, and I say to myself that I didn’t know I was going to live this long,” Ferreri said with a smile. “I feel good about it.”
After Marty presented Ferreri with the certificate, several veterans and other attendees came up to Ferreri to express congratulations and their gratitude for his military service and long-standing community presence.
According to an October 2019 story in The Eagle, Ferreri became a hotelier in the late 1950s after a conversation with Texas A&M president Gen. James Earl Rudder. Ferreri told The Eagle then that Rudder had taken notice of him and approved of his style of operating restaurants; he had built Sugar N Spice Drive Inn and Triangle Restaurant and Drive Inn.
One of Ferreri’s daughters, Gayle Ferreri, expressed immense pride in her father’s achievements and example in an interview Thursday morning.
“This group has meant a lot to him — he just lights up when he comes to the American Legion to see all his friends,” Gayle said. “I’m just really proud of him.”