American Legion Post 159 in Bryan honors Joe Ferreri for 70 years of membership

American Legion Post 159 in Bryan honored 101-year-old World War II veteran Joe Ferreri on Thursday morning to celebrate his 70th anniversary as a member.

Local veterans and other well-wishers applauded as Earl Graham Post 159 Commander Tom Marty offered remarks of gratitude for Ferreri, who was born in Brazos County and served in the U.S. Navy.

“Being a member of anything for 70 years these days is fantastic, and the fact that Joe has been a member of this post that long is just unbelievable. We are fortunate and honored to have Joe as a member of this post,” Marty said after the presentation. “Over his tenure as a member, he’s been a very vital and active member of this post over the years.”

After working as a mechanic and electrician for the U.S. Navy during World War II, Ferreri came back to Bryan and worked in a furniture store before beginning his business career. Ferreri was born in rural Brazos County on Oct. 20, 1919.

“We are so fortunate to have several of the Greatest Generation still active as members with the American Legion here in Bryan — and Joe is a fine example of that,” Marty said.

