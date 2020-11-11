American Legion Post 159 focused on serving veterans and the community

American Legion Post 159 in Bryan, with an ethos of “veterans serving veterans,” operates a number of initiatives, programs and events designed to support those who have served in the military in the Brazos Valley.
Post 159 members gather weekly on Thursdays from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Earl Graham Post 159 cafeteria space.
The American Legion was founded on four principles, Post Commander Tom Marty said: Americanism, veterans’ services, national security and work with children and youth.
“This Post specifically is really involved in the community and what we do here,” Marty said. “We have a very active veterans assistance program. We help with rental assistance, we help with utilities — whatever the need is.”
Marty said the local Post turned 100 in 2020, one year after the national Legion celebrated its 100th birthday. The Legion was created in March 1919 by the U.S. Congress to serve World War I veterans.
Marty said that the Thursday morning gatherings were shut down for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and since restarting, turnout has “slowly but surely” risen.
“It is one of the things that allows them to get out of their house and interact with other people,” Marty said. He said that there are about 750 members, with approximately 100 “particularly active” veterans involved from throughout the region.
At a recent Thursday morning gathering in the cafeteria, members shared with The Eagle about why they dedicate their time to Post 159.
Olivia Burnside, a former Post 159 commander, said last week that she and her husband Glenn have been part of the organization for almost two decades. Burnside said that prominent program for Post 159 is their work of sending care and support boxes to military members who are currently serving.
“That’s a wonderful program because it touches more than the one who receives the box since they always share,” Burnside said. Among the current recipients of those care boxes is College Station City Manager Bryan Woods, Marty said. Woods is deployed as a U.S. Navy Reserve officer.
Additionally, Burnside said, Post 159 works with children and youth in various capacities, including with Junior ROTC in Bryan and the Boy Scouts.
“We’re really big into our children and youth,” Burnside said. She said that when a Post member dies, the organization makes a donation to a fund that provides funds for those who have fallen in military service.
“That ties our passing generation with a new one coming up. We think that’s important,” Burnside said.
Post member Perry Slagle said the group works hard to rercuit new members, and is the fourth-largest Legion post in Texas.
James Edge, a longtime key member of U.S. Rep. Bill Flores’s staff, is a regular attendee of the Thursday morning gatherings. Edge is not a veteran, he said, but is a Son of the American Legion as his father served during World War II.
“It’s a great post,” Edge said. “This post is a representation of this community’s commitment to veterans. This is such a veteran-friendly community and you see all of that come together with this post.”
Post 159 hosts candidate forums during election seasons; Marty noted that every primary candidate for the U.S House District 17 seat just won by Pete Sessions participated in their forum.
“The American Legion is nonpartisan, but we are political in the sense that we promote voters’ rights, get out the vote and the political process,” Marty said.
Traditionally, Post 159 deeply engages with veterans in assisted living facilities, a task made more difficult by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Letter campaigns and other forms of communication remain, Marty said.
There are 40 members of Post 159 who served in World War II, according to Marty.
Post 159 is diverse in age, race and gender, Marty and other members said, with the age range of the most active members trending older, though by no means exclusively. Marty said that four of the seven Post 159 officers are women.
“We have an open door to anybody and everybody,” Marty said. “As long as your discharge says ‘honorable’ at the bottom, we don’t care what the top says.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.