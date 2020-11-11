American Legion Post 159 focused on serving veterans and the community

American Legion Post 159 in Bryan, with an ethos of “veterans serving veterans,” operates a number of initiatives, programs and events designed to support those who have served in the military in the Brazos Valley.

Post 159 members gather weekly on Thursdays from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Earl Graham Post 159 cafeteria space.

The American Legion was founded on four principles, Post Commander Tom Marty said: Americanism, veterans’ services, national security and work with children and youth.

“This Post specifically is really involved in the community and what we do here,” Marty said. “We have a very active veterans assistance program. We help with rental assistance, we help with utilities — whatever the need is.”

Marty said the local Post turned 100 in 2020, one year after the national Legion celebrated its 100th birthday. The Legion was created in March 1919 by the U.S. Congress to serve World War I veterans.

Marty said that the Thursday morning gatherings were shut down for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and since restarting, turnout has “slowly but surely” risen.