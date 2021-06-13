American Legion in Bryan to host Flag Day ceremony

The public is invited to attend a Flag Day ceremony today at the American Legion in Bryan.

The ceremony, which will be on the back patio at the Earl Graham Post No. 159 at 101 Waco St., will be at 3:30 p.m. Post No. 159 Honor Guard will be joined by participants in Texas American Legion College in presenting flags for inspection and dignified disposal by fire. The Honor Guard bugler will play To the Colors.

The purpose of the public ceremony is to encourage proper respect for the flag and to provide for disposal of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner, a press release states. The ceremony has been an American Legion ritual since its adoption by the 19th National Convention of the American Legion in New York in 1937.