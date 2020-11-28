Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley director: ‘Runaway’ kids also need help

Chuck Fleeger, executive director of Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, wants to change the conversation around missing children and runaways.
November is National Runaway Prevention Month, but Fleeger said he hopes people will stop using the word “runaway.”
Many times, he said, the public perception of a runaway child is that of a troublemaker or someone from a bad family; however, that is not always the case and should not be the default or automatic assumption. Instead, Fleeger would like to see runaway children called what they are — missing children — because what may look like a case where a child has run away could be an unwitnessed abduction or a trafficking situation.
“My view on this is that anytime a child is gone, they’re a missing child,” he said. “We can determine what the reasons were — if they left voluntarily — we can determine that later after we have all the facts.”
Changing that one word can alter the community’s mind set and perception, Fleeger said.
“Even if a child leaves voluntarily — say they get mad, and they leave — that doesn’t mean that something bad can’t happen to them when they’re out there,” he said. “So even if their original intent is to just leave, that doesn’t mean that they couldn’t come across some type of predator.”
Fleeger noted there is a myth that parents or guardians need to wait a certain amount of time to report a missing child, but that is not the case. The sooner a child is reported missing, the better, he said.
“It’s actually against the law for law enforcement to impose any waiting period to report a missing child,” he said.
He said a child leaving, many times, is a symptom of another issue that a child is running away from, such as an abusive situation, poverty issues, mental health issues or problems at school, such as bullying.
Fleeger said the Brazos Valley and other communities need to support local nonprofits to help address those needs that may lead a child to leave home and then minimize the risk of the child leaving repeatedly.
Between 2011 and 2019, Fleeger said, there were an average of 420 missing person reports each year in the seven-county Brazos Valley region, with 328 of those — 78% — younger than 18.
With statistics from the past five years, he said, there are about 90 instances each year in the Brazos Valley of a child being reported missing for three days or longer.
“Anytime that they’re out there, I believe that they’re at risk, but the longer they stay out there, the greater that risk,” he said. “It’s occurring, roughly, if you think about it, roughly twice a week, somewhere in the Brazos Valley, there are kids that are going missing, and they’re gone for not day of, not day one, not day two, but now we’re into day three that that child was unaccounted for.”
It can be a dangerous situation, he said, if people dismiss the risk as “Well, it’s just a runaway,” no matter how many times a child has left a home.
“When they’re out on the streets, they’re more likely to be exposed to criminal victimization, they’re more likely to be associating with criminal companions, they’re more likely to be exposed to drug and alcohol abuse. Teenage girls run a higher risk of teen pregnancy. And their education suffers,” he said. They also are at risk of entering the criminal justice system that can affect the rest of their life.
One way Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is working to reduce the number of missing children, he said, is through the newly formed Youth ARC — Youth At Risk Coalition — that will investigate the underlying cause of why a youth left home and find ways to address the situation.
Law enforcement is the default agency for missing child cases because agencies, many times, are the only 24/7 resource in every community, he said, but there are other resources that need to be used also to look at the situation holistically.
“Sometimes it is a situation where you have a family who needs resources, who needs help, and as a community, that should be our job is to try and identify that and get those resources to them,” he said. He encouraged people to continue supporting organizations in the community that can provide those resources and that help to families and children.
The holidays do not necessarily mean an increase in missing children reports, but the time spent with family can push them to leave sooner, he said, especially if there is domestic violence or drug and alcohol abuse.
Anyone with questions or wanting more information about Amber Alert Network can contact Fleeger at info@aanbv.org. The organization also offers NetSmartz online safety education program for children and adults in a partnership with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
