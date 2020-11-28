Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley director: ‘Runaway’ kids also need help

Fleeger noted there is a myth that parents or guardians need to wait a certain amount of time to report a missing child, but that is not the case. The sooner a child is reported missing, the better, he said.

“It’s actually against the law for law enforcement to impose any waiting period to report a missing child,” he said.

He said a child leaving, many times, is a symptom of another issue that a child is running away from, such as an abusive situation, poverty issues, mental health issues or problems at school, such as bullying.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fleeger said the Brazos Valley and other communities need to support local nonprofits to help address those needs that may lead a child to leave home and then minimize the risk of the child leaving repeatedly.

Between 2011 and 2019, Fleeger said, there were an average of 420 missing person reports each year in the seven-county Brazos Valley region, with 328 of those — 78% — younger than 18.

With statistics from the past five years, he said, there are about 90 instances each year in the Brazos Valley of a child being reported missing for three days or longer.