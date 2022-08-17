 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl from Bryan

An Amber Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina of Bryan.

She is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Scott & White Drive in College Station.

Authorities said they believe Ana has been taken by people "whose presence place her in danger of death or serious bodily injury." The report states they are possibly fleeing toward the Mexico border in a 2005 Dodge Durango with license plate number HBY0222.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

