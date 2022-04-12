Amazon amps up Books and a Blanket's impact at Forest Ridge's annual Reading Day

Forest Ridge Elementary School’s annual Reading Day got a surprise visit Tuesday as Amazon delivered $5,000 worth of books to the school as part of a partnership with Books and a Blanket.

Families of students in the school’s early childhood program returned to the school’s library for this year’s event and read with their children while they sat on or wrapped themselves up in their new blanket.

“It’s just really good bonding with me and her,” Chelsea Hannah said after she finished reading “Cece Loves Science” with her daughter. “She’s very extravagant, so sitting down and reading a book can center her, and it opens up her imagination, that’s for sure. She comes up with lots of stories in her own head from all the books that we read.”

The annual Reading Day is a continuation of a partnership between the school and the Books and a Blanket nonprofit that College Station sisters Harper and Maggie Cunningham began in 2012.

Hannah called it a blessing to have an organization like Books and a Blanket in the community.

“There are a lot of kids that don’t have an opportunity like this and for it to be introduced to an elementary school, it’s amazing,” she said. “It really shows a kid how much they’re thought about and that they’re important.”

Harper Cunningham, a senior in high school, said she never thought the nonprofit that has now distributed more than 170,000 books would reach a point to garner the attention of Amazon.

“We were shocked, surprised to have all these books from Amazon to give to these kids,” she said. “We’re very grateful, and it makes this whole experience even more special.”

Daniel Martin, regional PR manager for Amazon, said the company is always looking for ways to support communities and called it an honor to partner with an organization that has “such a wholesome mission.”

“Amazon started [by] selling books,” he said. “We have this kind of foundational purpose built around books, and literacy is such an important thing and empowering our youth. They’ve all got these shirts on that goes ‘Today a reader. Tomorrow a leader.’ That’s what this is about, too, is giving children the resources they need to better their lives.”

The books ranged from Dr. Seuss to educational books.

Terresa Katt, Forest Ridge’s principal, said the day was a celebration, and Amazon’s involvement increased the excitement as they saw the boxes of new books they would receive along with the homemade blankets.

“I think that sometimes we get so busy in the hustle and bustle of things, we forget that there are much larger organizations who could really help us, so the fact that a company like Amazon would take the time and energy and funds to support 3- and 4-year-olds in our community is just phenomenal,” Katt said. “We are very honored and privileged to be part of this great donation.”

Martin said he enjoyed seeing the event unfold, saying they often “donate from afar” and never get to see the impact of their donations.

“This is just so rewarding and validating to see the excitement on the children’s faces, the parents here with them,” he said.

Forest Ridge pre-kindergarten teacher Britt Hoefs said it is hard to put into words what it meant to set the foundation for children to grow up to be lifelong learners and love reading.

“Some kids will never travel to Europe or they might not have any experience of going even to a zoo or something like that, but we really talk to them about you can go anywhere in a book,” she said. “A book can take you anywhere. You can learn anything that you want to learn from a book. … Google is great, but you can’t replace opening a book and sitting on your parent’s lap to read. That was something really special for me growing up, and I just want to instill that to a lot of our young families and kids too that that connection or that bond that you get during that time is really irreplaceable.”

Katt described literacy as the “pathway to success,” and said it is a focus at the school.

“We really surround our kids with lots of literature and books,” she said. “I always wish that we could send them home with bags of books, and I think my dream kind of came true a little bit. They get to go home with books, and they’re brand new. I think that’s the thing is to see them curl up with their families with a good book makes your heart happy.”

Hoefs said research shows how impactful it can be for children’s academic development if they have books in their home library.

Cunningham said they focus on younger students because the studies they have seen report that students who are on reading level by third grade are more likely to graduate high school.

“We want them to grow up with books, being able to get on that reading level to succeed in the future,” she said.

Forest Ridge has its own reading program where parents are encouraged to read with their students, Hoefs said. Students get a “forever book” to add to their home library for every 10 books they read.

“What I preach to them in pre-K is it’s not really whether you know your ABCs or 123s. The single most important thing that parents can do at this age is to read 15 minutes a day to their children,” Hoefs said. “That’s what all the research shows is one of the key things for their future in academics.”

She said Reading Day might end up being a “life-altering” event for the students.

“I think it will have just a huge impact on these little minds, which is what we’re after,” Hoefs said. “We want to make an impression and hook them and reel them in so they’re lifelong learners and lovers of books, just learning new things. I want them to have a quest for knowledge.”

