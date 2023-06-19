The phone rang early Monday morning, confirming what Beth Bernardo had been expecting — the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team had been asked to deploy to Perryton, a Texas Panhandle community that was hit by a tornado last Thursday. The team’s mission would be helping animals injured in the disaster.

“These people have lost their homes, some of their family,” said Bernardo, VET logistics coordinator. “Everything that they have known in their life is completely gone or completely changed. … That little bit of hope we can give them by being able to support their animals and support their pets, essentially their other family, has just been incredible.”

The team, deployed by Gov. Greg Abbott, departed from A&M’s RELLIS campus Monday afternoon to help provide veterinary medical support for animals injured in the Perryton tornado. The team will be in the area for two to three days as they help animals who have suffered lacerations, cuts, scrapes and fractured legs caused by blowing and falling debris, said Dr. Wesley Bissett, founding member and director of VET.

“We’re expecting this to be primarily a dog and cat type of response,” said Bissett, an associate professor of large animal clinical sciences. “We are prepared to do large animals as needed, but given the area that was hit, we think it’s going to be primarily household pets.”

VET is comprised of faculty, staff and students from the A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (VMBS). In response to human and natural disasters, the team deploys around the country at the request of local, state and federal officials. This team has responded to four tornado-affected areas.

Search-and-rescue missions for individuals affected by the tornado have ceased, but animals in need are still being located, Bissett said.

“Those pets have been hitting the local vet clinic,” he said. “Which is at a point now where it’s overwhelmed and needing assistance. So, their county requested that we come in … and we’ll provide triage and stabilization of animals that have been injured.”

Reuniting pets with their owners is often the first step in recovering from a natural disaster, Bissett said.

“The reality is, our team, we are in the business of veterinary medicine,” he said. “But I always tell the team members, ‘We're in the business of hope,’ because whenever we can put an animal back together and get it back to its family that gives them hope for tomorrow.”

Beyond helping animals who are injured, VET assists communities in establishing shelters and an animal-focused long-term plan for future disasters, said Dr. Debra Zoran, VET education officer.

“We go out and help communities plan for the shelters in disastrous areas,” Zoran said, an A&M small animal clinical sciences professor. “It’s the whole idea of ‘What do you do when this happens?’ [The students'] role is to literally set up a shelter for those. And [Perryton], it sounds like they didn’t have that, so we’ll probably be helping them.”

Ten VET members and five A&M Agrilife Extension Disaster Assessment and Recovery agents deployed from Bryan-College Station on Monday. Additionally, two VET members along with VMBS’ faculty, staff and students from the Veterinary Education, Research, & Outreach (VERO) program will join the team Tuesday.

Founded in 2010 at the request of the state, VET is the largest team of its kind. The team has grown significantly in size and capability since its start, Bissett said.

“We're an official part of the Emergency Response Team, or the states emergency response plan,” he said. “The vast majority of big issues that have happened in the state since that happened, we have deployed to. We've also made a couple of deployments out of state to wildfires in California and most recently to hurricane Ian in Florida.”

Along with VET, Abbott deployed the A&M Public Works Response Team, Forest Service, Texas Task Force 2 and A&M Agrilife Extension service along with other state resources. However, VET does not receive any state funding, Bernardo said.

“We get the majority of our funding from donors,” she said. “We do get some grant money, but honestly, it is not enough. We heavily rely on those donors that see what we do and love what we do, and want to help the mission as well. Those donors are just as important as every single person that we have out in the field because otherwise, we couldn't do it.”