Allocation of Pfizer vaccines to begin as early as next week

Baylor Scott & White Health — College Station will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as part of the state’s initial allocation of shots, the Texas Department of State Health Services has announced.

The first Texas allocation of 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine could be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties as early as next week, depending on when the vaccine is authorized for use in the United States. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-shot vaccine, with doses administered 21 days apart.

Baylor Scott & White — College Station was the only medical center in the Brazos Valley listed as part of the state’s initial allocation; health centers in Temple, Round Rock, Austin, Waco and Kyle are also slated to receive initial vaccine doses.

A spokeswoman for Baylor Scott & White said hospital administrators had no further information to share as of Monday afternoon, but would release details as plans for distribution are solidified.

State health officials submitted the plan for the first week’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is waiting for approval.