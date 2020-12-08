Allocation of Pfizer vaccines to begin as early as next week

Baylor Scott & White Health — College Station will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as part of the state’s initial allocation of shots, the Texas Department of State Health Services has announced.
The first Texas allocation of 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine could be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties as early as next week, depending on when the vaccine is authorized for use in the United States. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-shot vaccine, with doses administered 21 days apart.
Baylor Scott & White — College Station was the only medical center in the Brazos Valley listed as part of the state’s initial allocation; health centers in Temple, Round Rock, Austin, Waco and Kyle are also slated to receive initial vaccine doses.
A spokeswoman for Baylor Scott & White said hospital administrators had no further information to share as of Monday afternoon, but would release details as plans for distribution are solidified.
State health officials submitted the plan for the first week’s allocation of COVID-19 vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is waiting for approval.
“As expected, the initial vaccine supply is limited, and the first week’s allocation is based on information submitted by vaccine providers when they enrolled, including the number of health care workers who can be quickly vaccinated and vaccine storage capacity at each site,” the Texas Department of State Health Services website reads.
Those in assisted living facilities will also be among the earliest recipients of COVID-19 vaccines in Texas, the Associated Press has reported.
The Associated Press reported Monday that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee is expected to discuss emergency authorization for a vaccine developed by Pfizer on Thursday and approval of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 17.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple is slated to receive 3,900 vaccine doses. Two medical centers in Waco will receive a combined 1,950 doses, and four health centers in Montgomery County will receive a combined 4,875 doses. Twenty-one Harris County locations and eight Austin medical centers are also on the initial list.
The minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine is 975 doses. The Texas Department of State Health Services website says that more vaccine doses will be available for providers in the coming weeks.
Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored at sub-zero temperatures, and the company announced recently that it had an efficacy rate of 95% during clinical trials, about the same as Moderna’s vaccine candidate.
To learn more, visit www.dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm.
