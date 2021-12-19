 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bryan Texas Utilities
Allen Academy student selected for National Society of High School Scholars
0 comments

Allen Academy student selected for National Society of High School Scholars

  • 0
Luke Meadows

Meadows

Luke Meadows of Bryan has been selected to be a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

Meadows is a student at Allen Academy. The organization recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

The group was formed in 2002 to recognize academic excellence at the high school level and help advance the goals of high-achieving students through learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks.

There are more than 1.7 million members in more than 170 countries.

For more information, visit nshss.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert