Allen Academy student selected for National Society of High School Scholars

Luke Meadows of Bryan has been selected to be a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

Meadows is a student at Allen Academy. The organization recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

The group was formed in 2002 to recognize academic excellence at the high school level and help advance the goals of high-achieving students through learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks.

There are more than 1.7 million members in more than 170 countries.

For more information, visit nshss.org.