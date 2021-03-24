All Texans 16 and older will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

“As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death — such as older adults,” Garcia said.

Locally, vaccine appointments spots for vaccines become available each week on Fridays at 10 a.m., through the brazoshub.com website. Stewart expects the hub will receive about 5,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine each week, though official word comes on Thursdays. Countywide, about 46,500 people have received at least one vaccine dose.

At Tuesday’s Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting, Stewart said appointment no-shows at the hub have increased in recent days.

“The hub continues to function like a well-oiled machine,” Stewart told commissioners. “The challenge that we’re seeing right now is feeding the hub with enough people into whom we can introduce the vaccine.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry thanked Stewart and the vaccine task force for their efforts, and also urged Stewart to hold community vaccine “mini-hub” drives on weekends and weekday evenings for people who are unable to make daytime, weekday appointments.