All Texans 16 and older will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

All adults in Texas will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services has announced.
A panel of Texas health experts recommended vaccinating all Texans 16 and older with expectations of a rise in vaccine supplies next week, according to a Tuesday DSHS press release. According to the CDC, people 16 and older are authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine, while Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are approved for those 18 and older. The Brazos Center hub uses the Moderna vaccine.
The Brazos Center vaccine hub made a similar move March 22, when the hub’s vaccine appointment website, brazoshub.com, was opened to all adults at 5 p.m. because appointment registration had slowed. Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart told county commissioners that about 1,500 available appointments were claimed in an hour.
Texas A&M Student Health Services received an allocation of 2,340 Pfizer vaccine doses and opened online registration for eligible faculty, staff and students through the end of the week. An email to employees said the vaccines will be administered at the All Faiths Chapel, and appointments are required.
Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services, said in a press release that the decision to open vaccines to all adults was made “to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases.” Garcia said Texas has administered more than 9.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December.
“As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death — such as older adults,” Garcia said.
Locally, vaccine appointments spots for vaccines become available each week on Fridays at 10 a.m., through the brazoshub.com website. Stewart expects the hub will receive about 5,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine each week, though official word comes on Thursdays. Countywide, about 46,500 people have received at least one vaccine dose.
At Tuesday’s Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting, Stewart said appointment no-shows at the hub have increased in recent days.
“The hub continues to function like a well-oiled machine,” Stewart told commissioners. “The challenge that we’re seeing right now is feeding the hub with enough people into whom we can introduce the vaccine.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Nancy Berry thanked Stewart and the vaccine task force for their efforts, and also urged Stewart to hold community vaccine “mini-hub” drives on weekends and weekday evenings for people who are unable to make daytime, weekday appointments.
“I would ask you to look into that, because evenings and the weekend is probably the time where we can capture the underserved population,” Berry said. Stewart expressed openness to the idea, and said the task force will work to hold more community drives to increase access to the vaccine.
Also next week, DSHS will launch a website to allow people to register for a shot through some public health providers. The public will be able to enroll in a scheduler to identify upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by DSHS or a participating local health department — and be notified when new clinics and appointments become available. Individuals can continue to find additional providers though the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.