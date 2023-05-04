The American Legal Defense Fund announced Wednesday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to possible arrests or convictions of anyone responsible for the recent mysterious cattle deaths in the Brazos Valley.

“Regardless of this case’s bizarre details, six cows are victims of these crimes,” Emily Lewis, the Animal Legal Defense Fund’s managing attorney, said in a statement. “Since violent crimes are not always species-specific, we recommend this crime be taken seriously by the entire community. We will do all we can to support law enforcement’s search for answers and accountability for this case.”

Eight cattle have been found dead in the area of Texas OSR over the past several weeks, and several appeared to have been mutilated, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigator.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted a Facebook message April 19 and reported six mysterious cattle deaths that involved five adults and one yearling. Each of the first six incidents occurred in different locations, pastures and herds along the area of OSR and ran into Brazos and Robertson counties. Two cows had their anus and genitalia removed. A seventh cow was reported, but was outside of Madison County’s jurisdiction.

This case remains active and those with information or see anything out of character are asked to contact Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigator Carly Foster at 936-348-2755.