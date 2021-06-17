AgriLife Passenger Safety program to host child car seat checkup at Brazos Center

The Texas AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety and KidSafe Initiatives program is hosting a child car seat checkup event for community members from 3-6 p.m. today at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

The purpose of the event is to make sure people have their children in the appropriate car seats for their age and size and to teach people how to correctly install car seats.

The event will culminate a three-day National Child Passenger Safety technician training in which police officers, firefighters, school district and Texas Department of Transportation representatives from throughout the state traveled to College Station to complete.

National Child Passenger Safety instructors teach the new technicians what they need to look for when determining if a child’s car seat is installed correctly and help pass on that knowledge to parents, guardians and caregivers in their communities.

“Our goal is always going to be for children to leave our events safer than they arrived,” lead instructor Rachel Walker said. “Most people don’t realize that we see nine out of 10 car seats that are installed wrong or the child’s not harnessed correctly; mistakes that could lead to injuries and death of children in motor vehicles.”