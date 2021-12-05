AgriLife highlights programs for elected officials

The 2021 Interpretation Luncheon for Elected Officials highlights included presentations on family and community health, horticulture, 4-H and youth development and the Cooperative Extension Program.
Thursday’s program at the Traditions Club in Bryan highlighted efforts done through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Prairie View A&M Cooperative Extension Program in Brazos County.
Julie Prouse, a Master Wellness volunteer, spoke on family and community health and the volunteer efforts through the program. She said she participated in the Walk Across Texas event, where 181 teams participated in the eight-week physical activity program and weekly virtual workouts. She said there were 218,188 miles recorded with a 75% completion rate, and seven virtual workouts with 1,547 people in attendance.
“There were also health talks where 250 children were reached by addressing meal prep, handwashing, food preservation bicycle safety, passenger safety and cancer prevention,” she said.Thelma Hales, the Brazos County master gardener, spoke on horticulture and its benefits to area residents. Horticulture programs in 2021, with limitations on public events, shifted to enhanced online and media outreach with 21 face-to-face programs, 52 radio shows, 24 online presentations, 52 newspaper columns and 11 television segments, Hales said.
“Last year was challenging as we dealt with COVID and how it changed our lives. Our primary outreach is through people and a key method is through face-to-face programming and one-on-one communication,” she said. “Despite the shutdown, the horticulture adapted and continued to reach out to research-based education.”
Three 4-H youth students, Miranda Skaggs, Taylor Colvin and Nathan Kerth, gave a presentation on how 4-H has affected their lives and the numerous programs that have helped them continue their agricultural development and education. In addition to an enrollment of 528 4-H members in 17 4-H Clubs, there are 141 adult volunteers who work to support the 4-H youth.
Becky Tucker, a 4-H volunteer, spoke on the Cooperative Extension Program, which was created to strengthen the Brazos County 4-H program through educating limited resource youth and families.
“We promise our kids that their zip code will not dictate the level of education that they receive,” Tucker said.
Other highlights included: 500 youth learned about gardening, eating healthy and exercising 60 minutes a day; the Brazos 4-H Robotics Program, with approximately 60 youth, partnered with Harmony Science Academy, Brazos School for Inquiry and Creativity and other community clubs to conduct workshops and participate in Robotics competitions on the county and district level; Heroes 4-Health reached over 120 youth for hands-on cooking education in preparing healthier snacks. The Brazos County Extension Office fiscal year for 2020-2021 had 462 volunteers, 18,621 volunteer hours and $531,443 of volunteer time.