AgriLife highlights programs for elected officials

“Last year was challenging as we dealt with COVID and how it changed our lives. Our primary outreach is through people and a key method is through face-to-face programming and one-on-one communication,” she said. “Despite the shutdown, the horticulture adapted and continued to reach out to research-based education.”

Three 4-H youth students, Miranda Skaggs, Taylor Colvin and Nathan Kerth, gave a presentation on how 4-H has affected their lives and the numerous programs that have helped them continue their agricultural development and education. In addition to an enrollment of 528 4-H members in 17 4-H Clubs, there are 141 adult volunteers who work to support the 4-H youth.

Becky Tucker, a 4-H volunteer, spoke on the Cooperative Extension Program, which was created to strengthen the Brazos County 4-H program through educating limited resource youth and families.

“We promise our kids that their zip code will not dictate the level of education that they receive,” Tucker said.

Other highlights included: 500 youth learned about gardening, eating healthy and exercising 60 minutes a day; the Brazos 4-H Robotics Program, with approximately 60 youth, partnered with Harmony Science Academy, Brazos School for Inquiry and Creativity and other community clubs to conduct workshops and participate in Robotics competitions on the county and district level; Heroes 4-Health reached over 120 youth for hands-on cooking education in preparing healthier snacks. The Brazos County Extension Office fiscal year for 2020-2021 had 462 volunteers, 18,621 volunteer hours and $531,443 of volunteer time.

