 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AgriLife Extension offers free car seat inspections online
0 comments

AgriLife Extension offers free car seat inspections online

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is offering free car seat inspections done virtually through Friday.

According to a press release, the organization has changed procedures for car seat inspections because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents and caregivers can register and have an inspection done online by calling the Passenger Safety program at 979-571-3925 and making an appointment.

An Eventbrite.com event page for the program states the inspections will be done via Zoom, FaceTime or Google Meet, with instructors explaining the proper installation process. The inspections will take place through the end of the day Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert