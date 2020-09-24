AgriLife Extension offers free car seat inspections online

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is offering free car seat inspections done virtually through Friday.
According to a press release, the organization has changed procedures for car seat inspections because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents and caregivers can register and have an inspection done online by calling the Passenger Safety program at 979-571-3925 and making an appointment.
An Eventbrite.com event page for the program states the inspections will be done via Zoom, FaceTime or Google Meet, with instructors explaining the proper installation process. The inspections will take place through the end of the day Friday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.