AgriLife conducting online survey about Brazos County issues
AgriLife conducting online survey about Brazos County issues

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is conducting an anonymous online survey called TexasSpeaks to allow local residents to provide input regarding assets and issues in Brazos County.

The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete and will remain open through the month of March.

AgrifLife officials said in a release that identifying relevant local and statewide issues is fundamental to the program change model of AgriLife and the Extension Service values the opinions shared through the TexasSpeaks community assessment and invites their participation.

The survey can be found at tx.ag/texasspeaks.

Texas A&M AgriLife logo
