Agriculture has been a part of Bryan High senior Cade Conrad’s life from a young age

For as long as he can remember, Bryan High School senior Cade Conrad’s family has been involved in the agricultural industry.

Conrad has participated in 4-H activities since the third grade and moved into FFA when he got to high school.

“Now that I’m nine years into my projects and just my time in these organizations, I just absolutely love it and couldn’t imagine where I would be without the people and the community and all of the essential core values and things that it’s taught me along the way,” he said.

Conrad’s parents got him started on his first commercial heifer project in third grade, he said, with the idea that by the time he turned 16, he would have enough money saved to buy his own truck.

“I did that for a couple of years and realized that I loved the industry and just the community here in Brazos County, and I wanted to get more involved in it,” he said.

A $3,000 scholarship, he said, would help him take pressure off his parents as he plans to attend Texas A&M to pursue a degree and career in agricultural engineering.