Aggies tackle community to-do lists as Big Event returns after pandemic hiatus

Tony and Tricia Boyd have had Texas A&M students come to their 122-acre property between Kurten and Wixon Valley for the Big Event each spring over the past eight years.
After last year’s Big Event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boyds said they were excited to welcome students back out to their property as the it returned Saturday.
“We really enjoy having them out, building the relationships,” said Tony Boyd, A&M class of 1974.
The Boyds hosted nine of the over 10,000 students who volunteered with the Big Event to complete around 1,400 service projects in the Bryan-College Station area. That included about 500 to 800 students who did virtual projects, such as making beds out of old blankets for the Aggieland Humane Society and mapping rural areas for the Red Cross.
There was no traditional large sendoff on campus this year, however, due to health and safety concerns. Instead, the Big Event put together a virtual sendoff that featured a keynote speech from A&M athletic director Ross Bjork and messages from A&M student body president Eric Mendoza, local residents, and students.
Big Event Director Kristin Guzak said she wasn’t sure what to expect with this year’s event as students are in different situations, but she was excited to have the nation’s largest, one-day, student-run service project return.
“It’s kind of the bridge between the community and the students, so having a year where we weren’t able to have it is heartbreaking, because there’s now two classes at A&M where this is their first Big Event that they’ve seen with it being canceled last year,” Guzak said. “It’s so important that we’re having it this year, and that’s why we’ve worked tirelessly since May to make sure that we had it.”
Many changes were made to the Big Event’s operation, she said, adding that this proved to be a good year for the organization to pivot in different directions to restructure certain areas for the future.
One significant change was the Big Event’s tool distribution. In previous years, tools were distributed in a chaotic half-hour period after the conclusion of the sendoff and before students went to work sites. This year, residents and students did a drive-thru pickup of tools during the preceding two weeks.
“Very early on we realized we can’t have all of those students be gathered in that large area close together,” Guzak said. “We knew that would be a huge risk that we did not want to undertake, and we wanted to keep everybody as healthy and safe as possible.
“We’ve gotten to interact with residents, which normally we don’t get to have as much interaction, especially our committee and our [executive] team, so that’s been really special for us as well.”
At the Boyds’ property, a group from the FHK Bonfire Crew did things such as staining furniture, clearing brush and spreading fertilizer.
In Pebble Creek, a group from the men’s organization Paradigm and the women’s organization Maggies worked together to help Marsha Sanford trim dead leaves, vines, bushes, put up trellises along her back fence, clean gutters, plant flowers and spread mulch.
“They’ve all been so wonderful, so helpful, friendly,” Sanford said. “This crew, like some crews in the past, have come ready to work, get their stuff done and don’t mess around.”
A&M junior Nathan Armstrong said it was his first time participating in the Big Event, adding he enjoyed being able to come and serve Sanford.
“I think that’s one of A&M’s things is service and being a role model, helping people out when you can,” Armstrong said. “It’s hard to have the opportunity to do something like this and not take it. I think it’s super important to have that relationship with the community and be able to help people out when you can.”
Guzak said she hopes students see the importance of selfless service and being a part of their community as the Big Event returns.
“I think the Aggie core value of selfless service is something that rings true for all years that you’re here,” Guzak said. “Following your time at A&M and realizing how easy it is to get plugged into a community and how important that is, because Aggies will go out into the world and be a part of a community across the nation, and we are hoping to display to them what it means to be a part of the community in small ways in which they can say ‘thank you’ to their neighbors.”