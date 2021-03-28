Aggies tackle community to-do lists as Big Event returns after pandemic hiatus

At the Boyds’ property, a group from the FHK Bonfire Crew did things such as staining furniture, clearing brush and spreading fertilizer.

In Pebble Creek, a group from the men’s organization Paradigm and the women’s organization Maggies worked together to help Marsha Sanford trim dead leaves, vines, bushes, put up trellises along her back fence, clean gutters, plant flowers and spread mulch.

“They’ve all been so wonderful, so helpful, friendly,” Sanford said. “This crew, like some crews in the past, have come ready to work, get their stuff done and don’t mess around.”

A&M junior Nathan Armstrong said it was his first time participating in the Big Event, adding he enjoyed being able to come and serve Sanford.

“I think that’s one of A&M’s things is service and being a role model, helping people out when you can,” Armstrong said. “It’s hard to have the opportunity to do something like this and not take it. I think it’s super important to have that relationship with the community and be able to help people out when you can.”

Guzak said she hopes students see the importance of selfless service and being a part of their community as the Big Event returns.

“I think the Aggie core value of selfless service is something that rings true for all years that you’re here,” Guzak said. “Following your time at A&M and realizing how easy it is to get plugged into a community and how important that is, because Aggies will go out into the world and be a part of a community across the nation, and we are hoping to display to them what it means to be a part of the community in small ways in which they can say ‘thank you’ to their neighbors.”