Aggies mark Muster at Reed Arena, Kyle Field and across the globe

“It’s like a final goodbye to that part of her life,” Barrera said of Muster. “Whereas we have other ways that we honor her with family gatherings and things of that nature and the celebration of life that we held after her passing, this is almost like a final goodbye there at the university. It’s kind of surreal but also very touching to be able to do that and for her to be included in that.”

Barrera said her sister contracted the virus when she was in a College Station hospital caring for her husband. Soon after Rodriguez went home, the virus spread to other members of the family, some who are now well and another who is still recovering.

Throughout her life, Rodriguez always prioritized family and often visited them in Houston, Barrera said.

“I think the biggest thing that she left me is a legacy of family being first,” Barrera said. “There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for us. I don’t know how she did so much, because in the month that she’s been gone I realized she did more than I ever thought.”

The Wednesday ceremony was Barrera’s first time attending Muster. She was accompanied by several family members.