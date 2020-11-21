Aggies celebrate academic successes at Ring Day amid virus measures

After the September ceremony, Greenwade said officials noticed that even if students brought guests into the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center, there could still be room for social distancing. She said when they announced that people could bring two loved ones inside, the local COVID-19 case counts had been better than what they currently are, since there have recently been case spikes throughout the county. Even so, she said she thinks the event ran smoothly and was done in the safest possible manner.

In September, the hundreds of volunteers who normally assist in distributing rings were not permitted to do so. This month, about 140 of them were allowed to participate again. Greenwade said volunteers are always a group of former students or faculty and staff.

Husband and wife Robert and Dee White made a trip from Boerne to help distribute rings. Robert, class of ‘81 and a board member for The Association, presented a ring to Sydney Roe, who lives next door to the Whites. At a past ceremony, Robert also presented Sydney’s sister with her ring.

Robert said it is great to see the excitement on people’s faces as they receive their ring with their loved ones surrounding them.