Aggies aided in mission that yielded first flight on Mars

Three Texas A&M graduates played roles in the first flight on Mars from their NASA offices in California.
A mini helicopter named Ingenuity flew about 10 feet off the ground for 39 seconds on April 19 in the first controlled flight by an aircraft on another planet. It made a second flight Thursday, climbing to 16 feet for 51.9 seconds and performing a slight tilt. The mini helicopter was carried on the Mars rover Perseverance, which landed on Mars on Feb. 18 with a mission to conduct tests and take photos.
Back at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, Keri Bean, A&M Class of 2010 and 2013, and Chris Salvo, A&M Class of 1990, worked on Ingenuity’s flight.
“While the helicopter team develops their flights, we interface with the rover teams on the helicopter team’s behalf,” Bean, who works with both the helicopter and rover teams, said in a release. “So we work with the imaging teams, making sure helicopter activities are reflected in the rover planning tools, and more.
“This represents a fantastic step forward in the path of solar system exploration. Ingenuity is the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. The Sojourner rover led to all of the amazing rovers we’re familiar with now like Opportunity and Curiosity, and Ingenuity is that first step toward future aerial craft on other planets.”
Salvo said in a release that he worked with the helicopter on the Perseverance side.
“I managed the Rover Mechanical Subsystem development, which included the rover chassis, mobility, and remote sensing mast, along with the Mars Helicopter Delivery System (MHDS), which cradled and protected the helicopter on its journey to Mars then deployed the helicopter on the surface,” Salvo said in a release. “It proved to be a very difficult task to implement this highly integrated system to safely deliver this lightweight and fragile helicopter to Mars. It took the total commitment of both the helicopter team and the MHDS team to make it work.”
Bob Deen, A&M Class of 1987, helps develop images from Perseverance. As a data scientist, he also helped select Ingenuity’s flight zone by using a program he developed to determine where it would be safe for the mini helicopter to land.
“My job is to process images from all the cameras on the Perseverance rover, and this includes making mosaics and doing stereo image analysis to build 3-D models of the terrain, as well as general image processing, archiving, and applying proper calibration,” Deen said. “As part of this role, I am peripherally involved in the Ingenuity helicopter.”