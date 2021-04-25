Aggies aided in mission that yielded first flight on Mars

Three Texas A&M graduates played roles in the first flight on Mars from their NASA offices in California.

A mini helicopter named Ingenuity flew about 10 feet off the ground for 39 seconds on April 19 in the first controlled flight by an aircraft on another planet. It made a second flight Thursday, climbing to 16 feet for 51.9 seconds and performing a slight tilt. The mini helicopter was carried on the Mars rover Perseverance, which landed on Mars on Feb. 18 with a mission to conduct tests and take photos.

Back at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, Keri Bean, A&M Class of 2010 and 2013, and Chris Salvo, A&M Class of 1990, worked on Ingenuity’s flight.

“While the helicopter team develops their flights, we interface with the rover teams on the helicopter team’s behalf,” Bean, who works with both the helicopter and rover teams, said in a release. “So we work with the imaging teams, making sure helicopter activities are reflected in the rover planning tools, and more.

