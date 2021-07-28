Aggieland Humane Society selects new executive director

The Aggieland Humane Society has announced the selection of Jennifer Young as its new executive director. Young will follow Kathy Bice, who said earlier this year she would retire after nearly 30 years in animal welfare work.

Young joins Aggieland Humane Society after eight years with Twin City Mission’s Homeless and Housing Services program. She is a 2012 graduate of Texas A&M University.

"I am honored to have this opportunity. I look forward to continuing to pursue a no-kill community through the advancement of Aggieland Humane's Trap Neuter Return program, Spay and Neuter services, and promoting responsible pet ownership through microchips and Brazos County Pet Licenses," Young said in a press release.

Aggieland Humane serves over 3,000 pets annually through its adoption, return to owner, and spay and neuter programs. It was founded in 1983.

"We are thrilled to have Jennifer lead Aggieland Humane Society," said Stephanie Mitchell, Aggieland Humane's board president. "I am excited to watch her apply her knowledge and expertise to continue saving the lives of pets all across Aggieland."

