Aggieland Humane director Bice reflects on lengthy career

On a hot recent afternoon just months before her retirement, longtime Aggieland Humane Society executive director Kathy Bice took a few minutes to hold a couple of relaxed cats and, later, to play with some excited dogs on the shelter’s campus on Leonard Road.

“I feel like I’m the godmother to tens of thousands of pets in Texas,” Bice said with a laugh. “That’s a lot of pets, a lot of rescue and a lot of partnership building.”

Bice, 66, reflected with The Eagle on her three decades with the organization. As she flipped through Eagle clippings and other photos of the humane society’s early years — it was called the Brazos Animal Shelter until 2012 — Bice said she has been perpetually grateful for Bryan-College Station’s “continual commitment” to support the organization.

Bice and other stakeholders founded the Brazos Animal Shelter in 1982 and it opened in early 1983. She left in 2003 and returned in 2012.

“When I moved here in 1980, I asked where the animal shelter was, and was told there really wasn’t one — and that there wasn’t an animal shelter for 100 miles in any direction,” Bice recalled. She said she worked particularly long hours in the early years building up the shelter and steadily growing its facilities and resources.