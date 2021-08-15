Aggieland Humane director Bice reflects on lengthy career

On a hot recent afternoon just months before her retirement, longtime Aggieland Humane Society executive director Kathy Bice took a few minutes to hold a couple of relaxed cats and, later, to play with some excited dogs on the shelter’s campus on Leonard Road.
“I feel like I’m the godmother to tens of thousands of pets in Texas,” Bice said with a laugh. “That’s a lot of pets, a lot of rescue and a lot of partnership building.”
Bice, 66, reflected with The Eagle on her three decades with the organization. As she flipped through Eagle clippings and other photos of the humane society’s early years — it was called the Brazos Animal Shelter until 2012 — Bice said she has been perpetually grateful for Bryan-College Station’s “continual commitment” to support the organization.
Bice and other stakeholders founded the Brazos Animal Shelter in 1982 and it opened in early 1983. She left in 2003 and returned in 2012.
“When I moved here in 1980, I asked where the animal shelter was, and was told there really wasn’t one — and that there wasn’t an animal shelter for 100 miles in any direction,” Bice recalled. She said she worked particularly long hours in the early years building up the shelter and steadily growing its facilities and resources.
The humane society’s “no-kill” approach is something Bice said she takes particular pride in. No-kill shelters must have a placement rate of at least 90% to earn that distinction — something Bice said has long been important to her and to the organization.
“The last 10 years have been magical,” she said. “After the time I spent in Dallas and then in San Antonio, I learned a lot about the no-kill equation, and I brought back a helpful fundraising model.”
Some key donors asked about how to reach the no-kill metric, and that push energized the organization in recent years, Bice said.
“The 90% no-kill metric that we’re striving for is to make sure that even though you’re protecting public health and safety, you are saving the dogs and cats — and so we do,” she said. “It’s a joy to mentor people in the profession and give them the tools, the responsibility and the authority to be successful with all these programs.”
Aggieland Humane serves more than 3,000 pets annually through its adoption, return-to-owner, and spay and neuter programs.
“We have the best volunteers here at 7 in the morning, walking dogs,” Bice said. She also praised the organization’s committed donors.
Aggieland Humane Society recently announced Jennifer Young as the organization’s next executive director. The 2012 Texas A&M graduate worked for eight years with Twin City Mission’s Homeless and Housing Services program. Bice said she and Young will overlap for a few months before Bice completely retires.
Deana Phillips, a longtime friend of Bice’s and a fervent supporter of the humane society, said Bice has ably guided Aggieland Humane through challenging times.
“She is extremely dedicated,” Phillips said of Bice. “In that field, you’re dealing with a lot of stress because you’re working with animals and with people. She has such a calm demeanor and a reliability about her that helps navigate difficulties — and she provides calm to the group. The Aggieland community has been extremely fortunate to not only have her the first time, but also to have her return.”
Looking forward, Bice said she hopes Aggieland Humane keeps upgrading and modernizing its facilities to allow for more comfortable settings for animals and ever-better medical care. She also praised local officials, media outlets, area organizations and other community members for what she described as consistent and passionate support.
“My message is to come out and see the Aggieland Humane Society,” Bice said. “Come out for a one-hour tour, and come out and hear the stories and see the impacts of your volunteering and your donations. Become part of our family, because this is a really powerful mission.”