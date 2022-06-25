Aggieland Credit Union for Neighbors

The Marketing Association of Credit Unions honored Greater Texas/Aggieland Credit Union with five marketing awards at its annual marketing conference.

Greater Texas received a Gold award for its Wild Savings broadcast commercial; a Silver award in the Website Design category for its redesigned checking landing page; and a Bronze award for its McCoy Endowment public relations campaign. Its subsidiary, Aggieland Credit Union, took home a Silver award for its Aggieland bus ad and a Bronze award for its Texas A&M Parking giveaway promotion.

Two of the campaigns have garnered awards and accolades from other distinguished credit union marketing associations in addition to the MAC awards.

The Greater Texas “Wild Savings” TV commercial, produced and directed by Corte Video, has received two other marketing awards this year in addition to the MAC Gold award.

Aggieland Credit Union’s parking giveaway contest also was a winner, receiving top honors from the Credit Union National Association and Cornerstone League, as well as a Bronze MAC award in the Business Development category. This campaign offered a chance for A&M faculty and staff to win parking passes — worth up to $500 — when they opened an account or swiped their Aggieland debit card. The promotion generated more than 11,793 debit card transactions and garnered nearly 170 new checking accounts.

“This is the third set of marketing awards our credit union has received this year,” said Howard Baker, President and CEO of Greater Texas Credit Union. “These awards recognize the creative talent of our marketing team and highlight their ability to create campaigns that generate positive results for the benefit of members and the credit union.”