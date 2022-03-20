AggieCon returns to campus for 51st fandom event

After a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, AggieCon returns for its 51st convention this weekend.

The annual event was started in 1969 by the Texas A&M student organization Cepheid Variable. Organizers say it is one of the “oldest, largest student-run fan conventions in the world.” This year’s event will be on the Texas A&M campus inside Rudder Tower. The event celebrates fan culture of fantasy, science fiction, gaming, horror and anime.

Sai Nakka, Cepheid Variable head of alumni outreach and tabletop gaming, said it’s about having fun and celebrating nerd culture in Texas and College Station as well as the history of Cepheid Variable.

“I see it as kind of a way for us to get connected with the community here because until very recently, nerd culture hasn’t really been as big or popular,” said Sydney Do, Cepheid Variable head of convention operations. “It was kind of a way to get to know people in the community who share those same interests and get to know past members from the club as well.”

There will be various card games, shops and panels that will feature voice actors, cosplayers, and others who are well-known in the media entertainment industry, said Ivan Franco, Cepheid Variable’s public relations officer.

“On top of that, we also have multiple video game tournaments. Tabletop board game rooms, where we have D&D (Dungeons and Dragons) and other board games,” Nakka said. “We have a cosplay café that will be hosting cosplayers, just having fun with them, getting to know them a little better as well as an anime room where people can watch anime.”

A cosplay contest will be judged by cosplayers Liam Norris, Medusa.dreams and cosplaymeg, Do said. Nakka said cosplays can range from people dressed as their favorite anime character to heavy sets of armor.

“One of my favorite costumes, which I just finished up this last year, is Reinhardt from Overwatch, and I just love being in that giant suit of armor. You can’t tell what I’m doing, but I’m huge,” Nakka said.

Since the event will be held inside, guests will not be allowed to cover their faces, and weapons are not allowed, Do said.

New this year are card game tournaments for franchises such as Magic the Gathering, Digimon, and Yu-gi-oh, along with new entries to the video game franchises, Nakka said. Cepheid Variable hopes the event will be a great way for people to have fun, Do said.

“We’ll be having Aaron Dismuke, he’s a wonderful voice actor that people may recognize from his role as Oscar Pines in RWBY or Suneater in My Hero Academia season four,” Franco said.

Those interested in taking home a souvenir can look at the various shops that will offer artwork, items based off of different franchises and custom vinyl dice, Nakka said. Do said there will be local businesses such as card shops and anime stores, along with local people or former members who have published books.

“Most of our panels are run by students. We have a lot of students who want to showcase their skills, teach people something or have a conversation with people interested in the same topic they are,” Do said.

To purchase tickets or for more information go to cepheid.org/aggiecon. The event is family friendly, but some events will have age restrictions.

“All our profits from the con go straight to Scotty’s House, which is a charity within Bryan-College Station that specializes in helping children who have struggled in life especially due to being from a broken home, mental disabilities, or whatever it may be that’s stopping them from having the childhood they want,” Nakka said.

