Aggie turns class assignment into buzzworthy legislation

“We are all part of this world together, and we all have to work together in order to accomplish anything. Not one person can do it all,” Beltran said. “I have a right to be here, as much as the bee does; the bee just does a lot more than I can do.”

Beltran is from Los Angeles and was working in banking in Texas when he decided to go back to school at Texas A&M. He graduated in December with a degree in recreation, park and tourism sciences and said working with parks is something that is close to his heart.

He said he plans to focus his efforts this year on getting local and statewide support for the bill.

He is hopeful the bill could be introduced, discussed and passed during the 2023 legislative session, he said.

One of Beltran’s goals with the bill is that it can link science and politics and connect humans with nature.

“If they could understand each other and work with each other, I think we could accomplish a lot more,” he said.

The bill does not solve the problem facing bees, he said, but it gives scientists more time to determine why there has been a 40% to 60% loss in the bee population each year.