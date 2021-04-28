Aggie-themed Brookshire Brothers location in College Station holds grand opening

Hundreds of community leaders, Texas A&M University System stakeholders and curious onlookers gathered at Brookshire Brothers’ new A&M-themed store for its grand opening ceremony Tuesday morning.

The grand opening had a distinct Texas A&M vibe, with participants such as the Yell Leaders, the Aggie Band, the Texas A&M Singing Cadets, and — in her last week before retirement — Reveille IX. The 40,000-square-foot store opened for business one week ago and has a second-floor balcony, space available for private events, a lounge, a full-service pharmacy and a fuel station with electric vehicle charging.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said the store addresses what was a gap in available food and pharmacy options on the west side of the A&M flagship campus. He said after the ceremony that several stores bid on the chance to build in West Campus.

“When we first looked at this land, the first you find out is everything from the railroad tracks on is a food desert. We would constantly hear faculty and students talk about how much trouble it could be to get something to eat or go to the pharmacy without having to drive all over town,” Sharp said.