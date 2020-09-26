Aggie Ring Day still special, even during pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a photographer, Texas A&M senior Reagan Graves has captured happy moments at several friends’ Aggie Ring Day celebrations. When she received her ring Monday, it was drastically different than the ones she previously attended.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas A&M University’s Association of Former Students adjusted the way students picked up their Aggie gold. Family and friends could not accompany recipients, and appointments to get the jewelry were scheduled throughout the entire week. Masks were required, fewer volunteers were assisting, and students were asked to return home to celebrate with loved ones rather than doing so at the Alumni Center, where rings were distributed.

Around 100 recipients cycled through the process each hour, with surfaces sanitized between each group, said Kathryn Greenwade, the Association’s vice president for communications and human resources. In past years, 100 recipients cycled through the building every 15 minutes.

Graves said she was in and out of the Association’s Alumni Center within five minutes. It was a change, but Graves said it made her experience even more memorable because it was similar to how her parents took part in the tradition in the 1990s. It wasn’t until 2000 that Aggie Ring Day became the large on-campus event that many people know today, Greenwade said.