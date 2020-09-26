Aggie Ring Day still special, even during pandemic

As a photographer, Texas A&M senior Reagan Graves has captured happy moments at several friends’ Aggie Ring Day celebrations. When she received her ring Monday, it was drastically different than the ones she previously attended.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas A&M University’s Association of Former Students adjusted the way students picked up their Aggie gold. Family and friends could not accompany recipients, and appointments to get the jewelry were scheduled throughout the entire week. Masks were required, fewer volunteers were assisting, and students were asked to return home to celebrate with loved ones rather than doing so at the Alumni Center, where rings were distributed.
Around 100 recipients cycled through the process each hour, with surfaces sanitized between each group, said Kathryn Greenwade, the Association’s vice president for communications and human resources. In past years, 100 recipients cycled through the building every 15 minutes.
Graves said she was in and out of the Association’s Alumni Center within five minutes. It was a change, but Graves said it made her experience even more memorable because it was similar to how her parents took part in the tradition in the 1990s. It wasn’t until 2000 that Aggie Ring Day became the large on-campus event that many people know today, Greenwade said.
“Growing up, [my parents] always talked about getting their rings,” Graves recalled. “They would just go to the Association after class and pick it up and go home. … So even though it wasn’t the big celebration and big special day like most current students and recent students are used to doing, it was more special to me because it’s how my parents got to do it.”
After picking up her ring, Graves walked to a nearby bench to FaceTime her parents, who took screenshots as Graves tried on her ring for the first time.
Senior Vivian Martin was another one of the 4,800 Aggies to receive a ring this week. She picked it up on Thursday, but is waiting to put it on until she sees her family for a celebration next weekend.
Having volunteered at several Ring Days before her own, Martin said the pick up was a bit anticlimactic since she knows how much energy and excitement typically fills the Alumni Center. Even so, it was just as precious of a time for her.
“After I got home with the ring, it was still a super special moment,” she said. “It did not take away from how sentimental it was to finally have the ring.”
Before ordering her ring, Martin said she researched the meaning behind its design and found that the symbolism of the five stars on the shield displayed on the ring’s face resonated with her experience as a student. According to the university website, the stars refer to phases of development of students — mind or intellect, body, spiritual attainment, emotional poise and integrity of character.
Since the stars are more difficult to see on the women’s rings, Martin selected a men’s ring. It was more expensive, but the price was manageable thanks to a scholarship she received.
“I have been through so much to get here,” Martin said. “I’ve been through a lot of loss of friends and family; a lot of situations that challenged my mindset, grew me as a leader, grew me spiritually and gave me wonderful friendships. A&M just means so much to me because it has totally changed who I am and I feel like the ring really represents that.”
Greenwade said the number of recipients is about on par with previous September Ring Days.
Four thousand people opted to pick their rings up in person, while the other 800 had them mailed.
Last spring, when the majority of students returned to their hometowns since classes went online due to the pandemic, almost everyone’s ring was mailed to them. About 500 of the 6,500 people who got rings in the spring picked them up in person during the summer, she said.
There are not many events outside of the pandemic that have caused Ring Day to change like this year’s. Greenwade said that one time a hurricane caused distribution to get moved up a day and be conducted similar to this week’s so that people could evacuate in time. About five years ago, there were severe thunderstorms that suspended Ring Day at 5 p.m. until it could be resumed the next day.
Students have been understanding and courteous throughout this year’s changes, Greenwade said. In an interview after the first day of distribution this week, Greenwade said students were still just as enthusiastic as usual to be a part of this Aggie tradition.
“How you get your ring,” Greenwade said, “does not change the significance of the ring in any way.”
