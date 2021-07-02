Aggie Park construction to begin this month

The entire project is being funded by donors. Greenwade said that there have been $20 million worth of donations toward the project, adding that anyone interested in contributing to the effort should reach out to The Association of Former Students.

Since The Association is running the project, it will lease the land on campus owned by the A&M System until construction is complete. Then, the land will once again be the A&M System’s.

The upcoming two-story building is being designed with Ring Day in mind, Greenwade said. The event, which is when students receive their class rings, brings thousands to campus every year. In April alone, Greenwade said 6,500 students receive their rings, celebrating with their loved ones at the Alumni Center. The event usually has to be split over the course of two days. The new building will allow for up to 10,000 students plus their guests to comfortably celebrate the Aggie tradition on one day. The building will also be home to general event space, as well as the Ring Office where students and former students can order their rings.