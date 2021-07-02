Aggie Park construction to begin this month

Twenty acres on Texas A&M’s campus are on the way to being fully transformed into Aggie Park as construction is set to begin as early as Tuesday.
The green space, located between the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center and the John J. Koldus Building, will soon be home to a small lake, a tribute to distinguished alumni, an outdoor amphitheater, a performance pavilion, and several benches and tables for visitors to use. A two-story, 79,000-square-foot building will also be erected on site.
From September 2018 until January 2020, officials gauged public input and developed a concept design for the area, as outlined on a university website. The groundbreaking ceremony for the site was in February last year, and since then work has consisted of design development, fundraising and site preparation. The park will be completed in summer 2022, with the exception of the two-story building, which will be done in spring 2023, according to Kathryn Greenwade, vice president of communications and human resources at The Association of Former Students.
“I think [Aggie Park] is going to provide a green space where people want to gather,” Greenwade said. “And I think we saw this last year how important outdoor space is to us, and how that can be beneficial for our well being.”
The park’s price tag is estimated to be about $30 million, and while Greenwade said the cost of the main building on site is still being finalized, it is expected to be equal to or greater than the price of the park.
The entire project is being funded by donors. Greenwade said that there have been $20 million worth of donations toward the project, adding that anyone interested in contributing to the effort should reach out to The Association of Former Students.
Since The Association is running the project, it will lease the land on campus owned by the A&M System until construction is complete. Then, the land will once again be the A&M System’s.
The upcoming two-story building is being designed with Ring Day in mind, Greenwade said. The event, which is when students receive their class rings, brings thousands to campus every year. In April alone, Greenwade said 6,500 students receive their rings, celebrating with their loved ones at the Alumni Center. The event usually has to be split over the course of two days. The new building will allow for up to 10,000 students plus their guests to comfortably celebrate the Aggie tradition on one day. The building will also be home to general event space, as well as the Ring Office where students and former students can order their rings.
But throughout the construction project, Aggie Ring Day will be disrupted a bit as crews work on the space. According to an article on The Association website, any events that attract large crowds during the construction period will be held at other locations. For example, in September and November, Aggie Ring Days will be in the Ford Hall of Champions at Kyle Field.
Additional ways that campus will be affected include temporary changes to accessing the Alumni Center and limited Aggie Park Access for the fall 2021. The parking lot by the Alumni center and the semicircular parking area by Houston Street will be closed until the end of 2021 or longer. The only public entrance to the center will be through a sidewalk on Houston Street.
Additionally, tailgating in Aggie Park will not be possible for football season this year. Other locations, the article continues, will be available though.
Companies involved in bringing the project together through design, architecture, construction work and more include OJB Landscape Architecture, Lake Flato, Midway, Tellepsen, POTTER, and James R. Thompson, Inc.
Elements of the university president’s residence, which once stood in the center of the park but was removed in March for the area’s upgrades, will be repurposed in the new park, but Greenwade said an exact use has yet to be determined.
Greenwade pointed out that many parts of campus have particularly scenic entrances, and now Aggie Park will be the striking area of this section of campus.
“This is going to be, here on the south side of campus, a beautiful entrance that really sets the tone for your visit to Texas A&M,” she said.
To learn more about the project, go to aggiepark.tamu.edu.