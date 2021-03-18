Aggie Habitat for Humanity representative talks precautions for Shack-A-Thon event

Aggie Habitat for Humanity’s spring semester fundraiser is returning next month with new guidelines meant to keep participants safe from the novel coronavirus.
Shack-A-Thon is a four-day fundraising event in which members of various student organizations build temporary structures on campus to raise awareness of substandard housing. Money that organizations pay to participate goes toward building a Habitat for Humanity home in the Bryan-College Station area.
The event has been hosted on A&M’s campus since 2003, according to a 2019 article in The Eagle, but it had to be canceled last year due to challenges and health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Student and public relations director Diego Reyes said that this year there will be Aggie Habitat and university officials on site to ensure participants are wearing masks and properly sanitizing the area. The event usually requires at least one member of each student organization occupying the temporary structure to be in the shack at all times, but this year Reyes said participants will be required to leave at 8 p.m. and return at 8 a.m. each day
Applications to participate are due March 29; the event is scheduled to run in front of Kyle Field on April 12-15.
While Reyes stressed that the main point of Shack-A-Thon is to raise awareness and money, he said he hopes participants can enjoy the experience as well.
“[It’s] for the students in the organizations to spend time with other students in their orgs, participate in the field activities for some fun competition between organizations and to just have a good time,” Reyes said.
As an additional way to try preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, Reyes said that Aggie Habitat is looking into adjusting some of the activities that students participate in during Shack-A-Thon. He said activities may include things such as Spikeball and cornhole contests, but organizers are considering adding activities over Zoom to reduce the number of people attending in person.
Past Shack-A-Thons have been in Rudder Plaza or in front of Kyle Field, with several student organizations getting involved to build about 15 structures, Reyes said. In 2019, he said, the fundraiser brought in about $15,000. It takes approximately $60,000 to fund a full Habitat for Humanity home, he added.
Reyes said that bringing Shack-A-Thon back this year required several meetings with university officials to ensure that the event would be run in a safe manner with all A&M-required COVID-19 precautions in place.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity funds end up going to the Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity, so homes will be built locally. Reyes said that community members who want to get involved can donate directly to BCS Habitat.
Students who want to participate in Shack-A-Thon can reach out to the directors of special events via email at kathryn.guan@aggiehabitat.org and jacey.neuberger@aggiehabitat.org.