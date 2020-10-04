Aggie groups seek donations for those still dealing with aftermath of storms

Texas A&M students are working together to provide victims of Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Beta with essentials.
Students and other community members are asked to take unopened food, drink and toiletry items to the Plank Leadership Learning Center on campus, or to Central Church, through Tuesday.
Leaders from the A&M Foundation Maroon Coats, The Big Event and The 12th Can are leading the effort.
Ryan Storch, A&M student and Maroon Coats director of marketing, said the Hurricane Relief Movement started when former Yell Leader Reid Williams reached out and offered to deliver any items that are donated.
“We as Aggies understand the importance of selfless service,” Storch said, “and this is just an incredible opportunity to utilize that value that we hold so strongly.”
Storch was recently in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to assist his church with relief efforts. He said the experience showed him the importance of getting assistance out to people who have been impacted by the storms.
“Whenever these things happen, a lot of people tend to gravitate toward aid and relief as soon as the moment happens,” Storch said. “They want to be there. But as time goes on, people tend to sometimes forget that these people are still being affected, even as weeks and months go on.”
The collection began just over a week ago. Storch said the organizations have collected a couple hundred items so far.
“This is such an incredible opportunity to help people,” Storch emphasized, “and it’s right in front of us.”
Collections on campus are collected on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Church. Student organizations can register to be part of the movement at txamfoundation.com/About/Maroon-Coats/Hurricane-Relief-Movement.aspx.
All donated items must be unopened.
Needed items
• Water
• Crackers
• Ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables.
• Protein or fruit bars
• Dry cereal or granola
• Peanut butter
• Dried fruit
• Nuts
• Canned juices
• Hand and bath soap
• Toothpaste / toothbrushes
• Shampoo/conditioner
• Deodorant
• Women’s hygiene items
• Diapers (all sizes)
• Baby wash
• Shaving cream/razors
• Toilet paper
• Paper towels
• Wipes
• Bottles
• Flashlights
• Batteries
• First aid supplies
• Masks
• Gloves (work and disposable)
• Tarps
• Baby food
• Formula
• Dog and cat food
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.