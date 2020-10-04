Aggie groups seek donations for those still dealing with aftermath of storms

Texas A&M students are working together to provide victims of Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Beta with essentials.

Students and other community members are asked to take unopened food, drink and toiletry items to the Plank Leadership Learning Center on campus, or to Central Church, through Tuesday.

Leaders from the A&M Foundation Maroon Coats, The Big Event and The 12th Can are leading the effort.

Ryan Storch, A&M student and Maroon Coats director of marketing, said the Hurricane Relief Movement started when former Yell Leader Reid Williams reached out and offered to deliver any items that are donated.

“We as Aggies understand the importance of selfless service,” Storch said, “and this is just an incredible opportunity to utilize that value that we hold so strongly.”

Storch was recently in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to assist his church with relief efforts. He said the experience showed him the importance of getting assistance out to people who have been impacted by the storms.