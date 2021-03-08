Aggie freshman lobbies for expansion of medical marijuana use

The THC limitation means prescribers may have to put more carrier oil into the therapeutic or require the patient to take multiple doses a day to reach the prescribed amount. She would like to see the THC cap moved to allow between 1% and 5%.

“It’s about the delivery; it’s not about prescribing more daily THC to patients,” she said. “Because the whole system is designed to be monitored and supervised by a prescriber, we know what we’re prescribing to patients, and we’re very cognizant of the limitations of how much THC people should be taking and avoiding intoxication.”

Jayne Reuben, instructional assistant professor in the Texas A&M College of Dentistry, said in an email interview that medical marijuana typically refers to medication that includes THC, noting chronic administration of THC-based products has the potential to lead to cannabis-use disorder.

Keough acknowledged THC does have abuse potential, but said overdoses are less likely in cases where CBD and THC are used in treatment, and fatal overdoses, such as those seen with opiates, are “essentially unheard of.”

Prescription drugs are required to undergo FDA-regulated trials and standardization to ensure the prescribed product is the same each time it is administered, Reuben said, noting supplements do not have those same requirements.