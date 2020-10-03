Aggie fans finding ways to attend road games despite pandemic limits

Family rivalry has John Woodward traveling to watch Texas A&M face No. 2 Alabama this weekend.
“We have absolutely no ties to Alabama, but when my daughter was choosing her college, she wanted good football and warm weather, so she wound up at ’Bama,” Woodward said. “It’s just a huge rivalry between the two of us. My dad went to A&M, I went to A&M, so she’s kind of the first one to bump the system to go somewhere [different].”
Attendance limits from the Southeastern Conference and ticket distribution from Alabama have made finding tickets to A&M’s first road game of the season difficult for Aggie fans, however. This includes Woodward, A&M class of 1992, who has paid a pretty penny to watch the Aggies and Crimson Tide battle on the gridiron today.
No single-game tickets were made available by Alabama this season, with the school limiting its stadium capacity to approximately 20%.
Alabama only sold tickets to season ticket holders, who opted in to keep their seats, and students. The SEC has allotted opposing schools 500 tickets to road games, but those have been reserved for players’ families and guests and staff families.
Without connections to those tickets, the limitations have left fans scouring for seats from other sources, such as secondary ticket markets, for a spot inside Bryant-Denny Stadium this afternoon. On Thursday, tickets on StubHub were going for $72 to get a seat in the upper northwest corner and as much as $1,440 for a view from the first row of a south end zone field suite.
Support Local Journalism
Woodward bought tickets to the game off a secondary market site. For more than $300 per ticket, he and his daughter, Megan, will watch the game from the lower bowl at the 30-yard line.
Today, it’ll just be father and daughter attending the game. Last year, seven members of the Woodward family went to the A&M-Alabama game in College Station. Megan, who’s a senior at Alabama, could only select tickets for two Crimson Tide home games this fall, so her father, John, bought tickets for them to go together for a game she didn’t pick.
“It was ridiculous, but you only live once,” Woodward said. “Usually all of us go, but it’s hard to find two tickets together, and the prices are jacked up considerably since seating is at a premium.”
Some A&M fans are choosing not to make the trip to Tuscaloosa this year, including Ty Chumbley, A&M class of 2006.
Chumbley, a San Antonio resident, said he and friends from College Station and Dallas frequently attend A&M road football games. Last season, Chumbley traveled to watch the Aggies play Clemson and Georgia. This year, however, Chumbley said he’s staying back for A&M’s first road game.
“Alabama was on the docket, but with everything all so crazy we kind of held off on that one,” Chumbley said.
Travel plans have been booked by Chumbley for A&M’s game at Tennessee on Nov. 14, though. He has a group of 12 planning to go, and they’ve already bought eight tickets from a Tennessee booster who was not taking his family to the game due to COVID-19 precautions.
Those A&M fans going to today’s game, including Woodward, are hoping for the best for A&M. The Aggies enter the game as 17-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide.
“I’m just hoping to watch a competitive game,” Woodward said. “I think all the other pageantry that’s involved is not going to be there. There’s no bands, there’s no tailgating, there’s no College GameDay, but I just hope — one, I hope we win, but two, I hope it’s competitive beyond the first half, because we haven’t had much against ’Bama since we’ve been doing this.”
Michael K. Young
BREMOND
20200828 BREMOND V NORMANGEE NEWS MM 02
Rainy weather
Rainy weather
Michael K. Young
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Veteran funeral
20200904 MADISONVILLE V LIBERTY MM 01
Highway accident
Parsons Mounted Cavalry
College Station HS football practice
College Station HS football practice
Rudder football practice
Rudder football practice
A&M Consolidated HS football practice
A&M Consolidated HS football practice
Bryan HS football Practice
Bryan HS football Practice
TAMU Mask Giveaway
TAMU Mask Giveaway
20200908 RUDDER VBALL MM 01
Weather at Texas A&M
Weather at Texas A&M
Weather at Texas A&M
TAMU Mask Giveaway
Car crash
Car crash
Suicide awareness and prevention
Suicide awareness and prevention
Suicide awareness and prevention
Two-vehicle crash
Picnic at the Park
Arby Wager
Arby Wager
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
Hazel Von Roeder
A&M Consolidated vs. Cypress Ranch
Aggie Park
Aggie Park
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Discovery on The Green
Discovery on the Green
Discovery on the Green
TAMU Police
TAMU Police
TAMU Police
Texas A&N University
Texas A&M University
20200918 NAVASOTA V HUFFMAN MM 04
Kyle Field COVID precautions
20200919 CS V BRYAN MM 03
B-CS Ginsburg vigil
Voter registration
Voter registration
Voter registration
Collision closes Harvey Road exit
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 02
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 03
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 01
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 01
Dr. Deborah L. Birx
Dr. Deborah L. Birx
Dr. Deborah L. Birx
Mid Valley Gin
Gibbons Creek power plant
Gibbons Creek power plant
Business summit
Business summit
Allen Academy vs. St. Joseph
Bryan vs. Waller
20200925 CS V HUTTO MM 04
Kyle Field
Kyle Field
Kyle Field
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
College Station City Hall construction
20200929 CS V MAGNOLIA MM 02
College Station City Hall construction
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Fujifilm
Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.