Aggie fans finding ways to attend road games despite pandemic limits

Woodward bought tickets to the game off a secondary market site. For more than $300 per ticket, he and his daughter, Megan, will watch the game from the lower bowl at the 30-yard line.

Today, it’ll just be father and daughter attending the game. Last year, seven members of the Woodward family went to the A&M-Alabama game in College Station. Megan, who’s a senior at Alabama, could only select tickets for two Crimson Tide home games this fall, so her father, John, bought tickets for them to go together for a game she didn’t pick.

“It was ridiculous, but you only live once,” Woodward said. “Usually all of us go, but it’s hard to find two tickets together, and the prices are jacked up considerably since seating is at a premium.”

Some A&M fans are choosing not to make the trip to Tuscaloosa this year, including Ty Chumbley, A&M class of 2006.

Chumbley, a San Antonio resident, said he and friends from College Station and Dallas frequently attend A&M road football games. Last season, Chumbley traveled to watch the Aggies play Clemson and Georgia. This year, however, Chumbley said he’s staying back for A&M’s first road game.

“Alabama was on the docket, but with everything all so crazy we kind of held off on that one,” Chumbley said.