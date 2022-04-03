Aggie couple extends their daughter's legacy through new organ donor family support program

Twelve years after a family vacation to Colorado turned to tragedy, Tara and Todd Storch continue to help their eldest daughter Taylor “outlive” herself through Taylor’s Gift Foundation and the new Kindred Hearts program.

Taylor Storch was 13 years old when on the final ski run of their first day in Beaver Creek, Colorado, she began skiing “a little too fast,” Tara Storch said, and had an accident in the trees. She was airlifted to a hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, where she later died.

Shortly after doctors told the family Taylor would not recover, the Storches — both of whom graduated from Texas A&M in 1991 — were approached by a nurse who asked if they would consider donating Taylor’s organs.

“It was at that moment, that out of all the decisions we were making, that was the easiest one to say yes to because of the type of child Taylor was,” Tara said. “She was so giving and friendly and others-centered, so we said a word that really kind of sparked this whole ripple effect of good, and we said, ‘Yes.’”

Taylor’s organs went on to save or improve the lives of five people who received her heart, kidneys, liver, pancreas and one of her corneas.

When they returned to their home in Coppell, Texas, Tara said, she and her husband knew how important their reaction to the sudden loss would be to their community, their family and to their two other children, who were 9 and 11 at the time.

“Of course it mattered that we lost Taylor; I mean, it completely shattered our world,” she said. “We had a choice to either cave into the grief or find the good, and organ donation was the good that came out of losing her.”

Less than 30 days after Taylor died on March 15, 2010, Todd said he had established a 501©(3) nonprofit.

The initial purpose of Taylor’s Gift was to increase awareness of organ donation and help people have a conversation about it with a focus on life and “outliving” themselves instead of death. They still use the foundation to encourage people to register to be organ donors, noting April is National Donate Life Month.

However, in December, the nonprofit added its newest program called Kindred Hearts to put a focus on supporting donor families.

Todd said establishing Taylor’s Gift was part of his own grief journey, which is different for every person. That recognition that everyone’s grief journey is different helped establish the vision for Kindred Hearts.

The program has two components: support groups and caring guides. The support groups are led by trained facilitators, while the caring guides focus on individual and family support.

Tara said people typically do not look for emotional support because they do not think they can afford it, which is why they provide programs and services at no cost to the families. A difference between the resources typically available and Kindred Hearts, she said, is there are no restrictions based on geographic location or time.

“The main reason we’re doing the Kindred Hearts program is so no donor family ever grieves alone,” she said. “That is the main reason — and that they have it at their fingertips whenever they need it.”

One of the requirements of the caring guides, which are provided by Heritage Care, is that they have experienced personal grief themselves.

“The thing is about being a donor family, the grief is kind of unique and complicated in a sense,” Tara said, because of the nature of organ donation usually coming after an accident or tragedy. “So, as a family, you’re dealing with this sudden, sudden loss and heaviness and confusing grief, but then you have the silver lining of gratitude because your loved one is saving lives.”

She said they saw a need for more emotional support for donor families. They heard stories of the recipients and their families about the second chance at life, but not the stories of the donor family who said yes when they were faced with the same question the Storches were.

Macey Levan serves as an associate professor of surgery and population health at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and director of the Center for Surgical and Transplant Applied Research Qualitative Core at NYU Langone Health Transplant Institute. She has partnered with Kindred Hearts as a pilot program to do more research into how to best help donor families and find funding for programs such as Kindred Hearts.

“It is incredibly important because donor families are like anyone else who experience grief; they’re at risk for negative mental health outcomes, and they’re different than other people who might need mental health support because they experience grief differently,” she said. “And so that’s the point. It’s they don’t necessarily have the dedicated specific resources for this because they’re different, and that’s really the message is that they need something for them.”

Just how resources are made specifically for people who speak certain languages or of different ages or conditions, emotional support for donor families should be made to fit their needs.

What sets Kindred Hearts apart from other resources typically available to donor families, Levan said, is the peer-to-peer support of caring guides and the fact it does not have a time limit for a family to utilize the program.

“You never know when people are going to need support. It comes at all different times,” she said. “Donor families experience grief differently, and we’re kind of studying that right now.”

Tara and Todd both said they are proud to see just how far their daughter has outlived herself.

“I just think that Taylor would be so proud of all the good that has happened in her name,” her mother said. “And as a parent, we’re just so proud of her. I think that’s what it comes down to is just such a sense of pride, knowing that our girl has made such a beautiful difference in this world.”

