Aggie competing for $1 million prize on 'Amazing Race' TV show

Wallington, who is from Grand Rapids, Michigan, works in social media management and event planning. The couple has been dating for six-and-a-half years.

Jardell said one of the things he and Wallington valued most about being on The Amazing Race was being able to experience different cultures that most people never have a chance to experience.

"We visited the Amazon Rainforest and we were able to interact and learn from an Indigenous tribe deep in the Amazon," he said. "Experiences like that gave us life lessons about humility and gratitude for all that we have and how truly beautiful life on Earth is."

Jardell said the experience taught them a lot about themselves. "We learned how great of a team we are," he said. "We work so well together, something we knew about our relationship, but running the race really solidified us as a couple.

"The Amazing Race tests your ability to manage stress because you're constantly under pressure to try and stay in the race," he said. "I learned that James is so much stronger than people give him credit for, and I am so proud of him. As for myself, I learned that when I'm presented with any task, I can get through it and always give 100 percent."