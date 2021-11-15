Ageism and scam artists take a toll on older Americans

Cast aside was the fact that older adults vary widely in their abilities. Out of mind were the substantial number of older Americans who are healthy, independent and capable of contributing to society. In their place, a shocking death toll of the group hardest hit, the more than 500,000 older Americans who died from contracting COVID-19. If we were having trouble distinguishing old age from disease before, then what now?

Aging is a normal process. Equating old age with disease is not only wrong but dangerous. It is why there is now a movement underway calling for “old age to be removed as one of the causes and symptoms of disease in (a pending) revision of the International Classification of Diseases, a global resource used to standardize health data worldwide,” Graham says.

While that would be a start, it is hardly enough. Not only are older Americans forgotten or dismissed nowadays, but they are also continuing to be greatly exploited.

According to the Crime Report, a nonprofit multimedia information and networking resource platform, older Americans have been the prime target of fraudsters during the pandemic. In the latest annual Department of Justice report, since July 2020, the department has brought more than “220 criminal and civil enforcement actions in nearly 20 different types of fraud cases that targeted the elderly,” the report says.