Ag programs help Franklin's Allie Herring expand her skill set

“I wouldn’t say that I was shy when I first got into 4-H and even FFA, but I would definitely call myself more introverted. I am not a social butterfly exactly; I kind of keep to myself. But once you do these contests through 4-H and FFA, you have just this new skill set almost of how to talk to people and how to present your ideas,” she said, calling it freeing to be able to express herself.

Her ag teacher, Brandi Liere, said she remembers seeing Herring as a freshman sit in the corner to get focused and study when they would go to contests, while the other students would be socializing.

“That was just her way of focusing and getting in the zone,” she said. “She’s really learned to open up, look around and look for opportunities to be able to interject and help others. She’s kind of grown, as she’s matured, into helping to spread that knowledge around to others around her and helping them to become successful as well.”

For the past two years, Liere said, Herring has hosted a class for middle school students interested in improving in the beef skillathon contest, which Herring won as a sophomore.

Teaching the class has also helped her improve her own understanding of the material, Herring said.