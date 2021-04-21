Ag mechanics comes naturally for College Station High School senior Aiden McGuire

Over the years, he said, he has built trailers, barbecue pits, a truck bumper, epoxy tables and decorative woodworking projects. The project he is most proud of and has learned the most from, he said, is a 1999 Dodge 2500 truck that he bought in May 2020 as his project truck.

He said his goal is to be capable in as many fields as possible.

“Nothing’s going to happen just from you sitting there,” he said. “If you want something to happen, and you want to learn something, you want something good to happen, you want to earn something, you got to go out there and pursue it and take every bit of information you can and work hard at it. … If you take charge and take action, the rest will all fall in place if you’re doing your best.”

After graduation, McGuire said, he will be attending Texas A&M to study ag systems management, which he described as the engineering side of agriculture — taking ideas of how to make things better and developing them.

Before starting at A&M, he said, he wants to work as much as he can to save money to purchase a welding machine and welding rig that he can then use to work and earn money through college.