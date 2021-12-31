After record warmth, cold front brings 60-degree drop to Brazos Valley by Sunday morning

Both Saturday and Sunday night’s freezes are expected to last for multiple hours, so Wong recommended people consider the four Ps – people, pets, plants and pipes.

She said outdoor pipes and plants that cannot be moved indoors need to be covered to protect them. Wong suggested using old sheets or blankets to protect plants if they cannot be brought indoors, especially plants that are sensitive to the cold.

Pets also should be brought inside or given proper shelter with heating, if possible, and people should check on their neighbors, especially those who are elderly or might not have heat.

Monday is expected to warm into the mid-50s, and Wednesday afternoon the high temperature will be back into the 70s, according to the NWS 10-day forecast.

It will not be as warm as it has been, Wong said, because a second cold front could move into the area Thursday.

While the front will bring below-normal cold temperatures, it will not bring much rain, Wong said, noting drought conditions are returning to the region. The Drought Monitor shows parts of the Brazos Valley being in abnormally dry conditions.