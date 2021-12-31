After record warmth, cold front brings 60-degree drop to Brazos Valley by Sunday morning

After setting and tying record warm temperatures in the final days of December, the second day of 2022 will bring Bryan and College Station’s first freeze of the fall and winter seasons.
When the new year begins Saturday, it could do so with another possible record. The forecasted high is in the lower 80s, with the record being 81 degrees in 2006.
However, a freeze watch issued Thursday goes into effect Saturday night when the overnight low is expected to drop into the upper 20s as a “fairly major” cold front moves through the state, according to Wendy Wong, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service Houston-Galveston office.
Shel Winkley, KBTX chief meteorologist, reported the front could be accompanied by 25-30 mph wind gusts and temperatures could drop 20 degrees in the first hour of the front’s arrival by 8 and 9 p.m.
The high temperature Sunday is expected to reach 46 degrees before dipping down into the 20s again for another extended freeze, according to the NWS forecast.
While the actual temperatures will be in the 20s, the wind chill – or feels-like temperature – Sunday morning and Monday morning could be in the teens.
Winkley said Thursday that people can expect a 70-degree difference between the feels-like temperatures of Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.
Both Saturday and Sunday night’s freezes are expected to last for multiple hours, so Wong recommended people consider the four Ps – people, pets, plants and pipes.
She said outdoor pipes and plants that cannot be moved indoors need to be covered to protect them. Wong suggested using old sheets or blankets to protect plants if they cannot be brought indoors, especially plants that are sensitive to the cold.
Pets also should be brought inside or given proper shelter with heating, if possible, and people should check on their neighbors, especially those who are elderly or might not have heat.
Monday is expected to warm into the mid-50s, and Wednesday afternoon the high temperature will be back into the 70s, according to the NWS 10-day forecast.
It will not be as warm as it has been, Wong said, because a second cold front could move into the area Thursday.
While the front will bring below-normal cold temperatures, it will not bring much rain, Wong said, noting drought conditions are returning to the region. The Drought Monitor shows parts of the Brazos Valley being in abnormally dry conditions.
Wong encouraged people to consider drought conditions when lighting fireworks.
An unusually warm end to the year brought multiple records, including some that were set 132 years ago, according to NWS records for Easterwood Airport.
The high temperature of 81 on Dec. 27 broke a record set in 1889 when it was 80. The day also set a record for the warmest low temperature at 69, topping the 68-degree record set in 1923.
The 82-degree temperature on Dec. 29 broke the previous mark of 80 set in 1984, while Thursday’s high temperature tied a 1951 record.
Normal highs and lows for this time of year are 61 and 41 degrees, respectively, according to the NWS.