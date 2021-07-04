After pandemic pause, veteran tributes return

Editor’s note: The COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in the publication of stories submitted by Bryan attorney Bill Youngkin about local veterans. This story, written by Youngkin’s friend and fellow attorney Bruno Shimek about his father and his father’s cousin, kicks off the return of the weekly series.
My dad, Lawrence C. Shimek was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Nada, Texas, the fourth of five children and the only son of Cyril and Sophie Shimek. Dad’s first cousin, Robert Shimek, was born Sept. 3, 1925, in Rosenberg, Texas, the only child born to John and Betty Shimek.
Throughout his life, Dad saw Robert as his hero. They grew up hunting, fishing and working in the fields around Garwood and Nada.
Robert graduated from Garwood High School, then entered military service on Dec 14, 1943. He received training in Camp Fannin, Texas; Fort Meade, Maryland, and Cam Van Dorn, Mississippi. In the summer of 1944, he was on leave, home for a Fourth of July party, most likely in Garwood. At the end of the day, Dad and Robert had four firecrackers left. Robert placed them in a small bottle, and then told Dad; “Kiddo, (or ‘Sonnyboy’), you keep these and we’ll shoot them off when we are together again.” It took 77 years.
Robert was shipped overseas in November 1944, where he joined the 254th Regiment, 63rd Infantry Division of the United States Army. Robert trained to use the Browning automatic rifle, and entered combat on Feb. 6, 1945.
On April 1, 1945, Robert wrote his parents about his double promotion from private first class to sergeant (we have never been able to verify that promotion). Robert Shimek was mortally wounded on April 3, 1945, by a hand grenade thrown into the patrol that he was leading. Robert was buried in the Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial in St. Avold, France; Plot E, Row 34, Grave 40.
Dad also served in the United States Army (from 1953 to February 1955), and rose to the rank of corporal in the First Armored Division. He was stationed at Fort Hood during the duration of his military service. Although he was not sent to Korea, he was proud to serve his country. He also served in President Eisenhower’s Honor Guard at the dedication of Falcon Dam.
Dad saved the firecrackers; they were placed in a cedar chest at the foot of the bed, in 1953, after he married Mom (he was 12 when Robert gave him firecrackers in the bottle). The firecrackers remained in the cedar chest for 68 years.
Dad returned to Garwood, lived and worked the remainder of his life at home on the farm and in the insurance industry. He kept Robert’s memory alive by telling stories of their youth and stories about Robert’s service in the Army — not only to us, his children, but also to his nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Growing up, we saw the firecrackers in the cedar chest, but they were never touched.
When Mom and Dad purchased their cemetery lots, they also purchased a cemetery lot for Robert and had a memorial marker placed there to remember and to honor Robert’s life. Dad thought Robert should have a marker in his hometown. The portrait on the memorial marker now hangs in the Garwood Veterans Memorial Library.
Dad died April 3, 2021, (76 years to the day that Robert died in Germany), and was buried next to Mom and Robert’s memorial plot. On that day, we removed two of the firecrackers and left the other two in the bottle to be buried in the casket with Dad.
The two that were taken out were lit at the gravesite (we weren’t sure that they would explode, but they did, 77 years after being placed in the small bottle.)
Dad and Robert, cousins and soldiers, are together again in eternity. Dad’s name is on the wall at Veterans Park in College Station, and this year, we hope to add Robert’s name as well.
If you know a veteran whose story should be told, contact the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial at www.bvvm.org or Bill Youngkin at 979-776-1325.