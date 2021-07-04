After pandemic pause, veteran tributes return

On April 1, 1945, Robert wrote his parents about his double promotion from private first class to sergeant (we have never been able to verify that promotion). Robert Shimek was mortally wounded on April 3, 1945, by a hand grenade thrown into the patrol that he was leading. Robert was buried in the Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial in St. Avold, France; Plot E, Row 34, Grave 40.

Dad also served in the United States Army (from 1953 to February 1955), and rose to the rank of corporal in the First Armored Division. He was stationed at Fort Hood during the duration of his military service. Although he was not sent to Korea, he was proud to serve his country. He also served in President Eisenhower’s Honor Guard at the dedication of Falcon Dam.

Dad saved the firecrackers; they were placed in a cedar chest at the foot of the bed, in 1953, after he married Mom (he was 12 when Robert gave him firecrackers in the bottle). The firecrackers remained in the cedar chest for 68 years.