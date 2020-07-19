Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill and MasFajitas, two restaurants that opened Tuesday in different parts of College Station, have both reported strong turnout and high energy among their customers, which felt like far from a sure thing as they prepared to open amid rising counts of COVID-19 cases and fluctuating guidelines.
In separate interviews on Friday and Saturday, the operators shared insights of how they have navigated the myriad challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic — and about the excitement of building something new, even in the midst of an immense global crisis.
“It validates all the hard work, because the pandemic was scary and is scary for a business,” Josh Dean, general manager of MasFajitas, said on Saturday of the ample business so far. “We didn’t know how our guests would react or respond.”
Costa Vida
Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, located on Mills Park Circle just off Arrington Road in south College Station, is co-owned and operated by Holly Johnston, who, like her husband, Nick, is an Aggie; they are members of the class of 1999 and 2002, respectively. The brightly colored interior includes a large image of a beach that has various A&M-related phrases drawn in the sand.
“We’ve moved a lot in our careers, and we really wanted to find a place to put down roots and say, ‘this is it.’ We wanted College Station to be that place,” Johnston said.
There are currently 63 staff members, with more needed, she said. To-go, curbside, online and limited dine-in eating is available, with more to come soon, including catering.
In mid-March, four restaurant managers were in their second of eight weeks training in Lehi, Utah, at the national Costa Vida headquarters. Uncertainty over the rapidly expanding COVID-19 crisis and state-by-state variations in approach contributed to confusion, and ultimately the decision to bring the four managers back to Texas.
In late March and April, work and training continued remotely. The couple weighed whether to institute layoffs.
“It was just a waiting game,” Johnston said. “My husband and I just said that we’re going to have faith that we have the right team and we don’t want to lose them — and we know they depend on us, so let’s just wait and see what happens.”
The managers went back to training in May, she said. The restaurant delayed its grand opening by five weeks, which “isn’t bad at all — but it was very stressful, of course.”
More recently, the larger staff team went through six days of training in advance of the Tuesday grand opening. Costa Vida has done minimal marketing to this point locally, she said, though that is beginning to change; Facebook has been a major marketing point so far.
“We’ve had a really good response,” she said. “I’ve really wanted it to be organic growth where people are having a good experience and telling other people about us and that we’re open.”
All the food is fresh-made, Johnston added, and highlighted their queso creation process as a notable example.
Costa Vida catering manager Kallie Disharoon said Friday that deliveries will be available later this week. She said that offering a variety of limited-contact options has proven important so that customers can engage with the new restaurant in whatever way they are most comfortable with.
“It’s a place where people can come to have fun and also feel safe and comfortable to bring their family and friends,” Disharoon said.
Costa Vida opens every day at 11 a.m.; its closing times vary throughout the week.
MasFajitas
Dean said Saturday that the restaurant originally planned to open in late spring, adding that he took more than a month off in late March and through April before returning on Mother’s Day in May to continue preparations.
“I immediately started reevaluating our plan as far as certain systems that would be in place, such as hardware and sanitizer, and started shifting it for the pandemic,” Dean said.
Some originally hired staff members left, he said, because they didn’t want to work in a food service environment during the pandemic.
“No matter what, I want everybody to feel safe — whatever safe means to them,” Dean said. Original plans called for as many as 100 staff members to be hired; the current MasFajitas team is about 45 people.
Alcohol-to-go options for restaurants have changed in Texas during the pandemic, and now mixed beverages can be sold to-go if sold with food and packaged properly.
“That additional revenue really helps,” Dean said.
Dean said that his restaurant’s guests have been friendly and energetic, and that there have already been repeat customers.
The restaurant is just east of Texas 6 in College Station, at the former site of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.
Dean, who grew up in the Beaumont area, said he has been in the restaurant business and related industries for two decades.
Since its opening, MasFajitas has seen wait times for lunch and dinner; Dean noted that the waits are in part because capacity is currently limited to 50% in restaurants. He said community engagement and excitement thus far has been palpable, and reflected in traffic density at the restaurant.
MasFajitas is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.