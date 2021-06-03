Advocates holding forum for Black men and boys

He said he hopes for attendance that is diverse in age, profession, perspective and ideology.

“We’re not all the same. This is a place where we can all speak,” Watson said.

Boys in seventh grade and up are welcome, he said. Watson added that he thinks it is important for Black people to talk about mental health; he said Black men, and men of every racial identity, are often discouraged from crying or otherwise showing a range of emotions.

“I feel it would have helped me [when] I was younger to have someone in [their] 20s or older to tell me, ‘Hey, dude, going to a counselor has nothing to do with being crazy. It’s just about learning how to get through what you’re dealing with,’ ” Watson said.

Another hoped-for byproduct of Friday’s forum, according to Watson, is that Black men and boys from Bryan and College Station will get to know one another better and create unity across the two cities.

This week marks one year since Watson co-organized a series of protests as a response to the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd that drew more than 1,000 people to near Downtown Bryan.

Watson said that police violence and racism are not explicit focus points for Friday’s forum.