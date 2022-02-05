Advancements continue at George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex

The George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex at Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus is gaining momentum with national security projects, the center's executive director said this week.
The Bush Combat Development Complex was created with the purpose of modernizing the U.S. military through research, development, testing and evaluation with emphasis on hypersonic, directed energy and laser diagnostics technologies, retired U.S. Army Col. Ross Guieb told members of the Bryan Rotary Club at their Wednesday meeting.
Guieb served as a senior staff executive for Army Futures Command before being selected as the Bush Combat Development Complex director during its construction in 2020.
The mission of the facility is to move technology from the lab to the field as quickly as possible, Guieb said.
Guieb described the U.S. Department of Defense as having three switches all sensitive to one another, with the first switch being people and benefits, the second switch being operations and training and the final switch being modernization. Over the past 20 years, the first two switches have been at “full blast” while dealing with Iraq and Afghanistan, while modernization has been turned off, Guieb said.
“There are some areas that we’re really interested in, the government's really interested in, that we’re very behind on,” Guieb said. “It’s not just these unique facilities, but it’s really the people that are our secret superpower. We have the best and brightest working on some really complex things.”
Since 2016, the RELLIS Campus has invested more than $950 million in infrastructure “to do today's work," Guieb said.
The Bush Combat Development Complex features many research facilities, Guieb said. The Ballistic Aero-optics Materials Test Range features a 1-kilometer runway to test hypersonics. It is the largest such facility in the United States, Guieb said. One hypersonic test flight from California to the Reagan Test Site in the Pacific Ocean would cost $200 million, Guieb said.
“The idea here is we want to run as many tests and learn from those tests in order to inform that $200 million test, so when that test flight actually goes, we hit our intended target. That’s really where the value proposition comes from with this unique facility,” Guieb said.
The complex's 200-acre Innovation Proving Ground simulates a military environment for ground and air training, along with three 5G networks that focus on research and cybersecurity, Guieb said. Soil, slope percentages and current flow can all be modified on the Innovation Proving Ground, Guieb said.
“This is going to be state of the art, and the way we built this and the other facility is bringing all the community of interest in academia, industry and government together, saying what are your requirements,” Guieb said.
In July, the National Defense Industrial Association toured the complex with 400 people attending in person and 600 attending virtually, Guieb said.
“That’s the kind of attention your facility, your campus, is bringing on a national level. This is not about Texas, it’s not about Texas A&M. This is really about the United States of America and the security of the United States. Period, full stop. It’s about furthering our values and ideals for centuries to come,” he said.
Guieb said he wanted young people to know there are ways to serve in national security without wearing a uniform.
“You can be a scientist, an engineer, a program manager. You can get your top secret clearance, go back to industry, then go back to government. All we want to do is try to move the needle quickly against our near-peer adversaries,” Guieb said.