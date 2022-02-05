Advancements continue at George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex

The George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex at Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus is gaining momentum with national security projects, the center's executive director said this week.

The Bush Combat Development Complex was created with the purpose of modernizing the U.S. military through research, development, testing and evaluation with emphasis on hypersonic, directed energy and laser diagnostics technologies, retired U.S. Army Col. Ross Guieb told members of the Bryan Rotary Club at their Wednesday meeting.

Guieb served as a senior staff executive for Army Futures Command before being selected as the Bush Combat Development Complex director during its construction in 2020.

The mission of the facility is to move technology from the lab to the field as quickly as possible, Guieb said.

Guieb described the U.S. Department of Defense as having three switches all sensitive to one another, with the first switch being people and benefits, the second switch being operations and training and the final switch being modernization. Over the past 20 years, the first two switches have been at “full blast” while dealing with Iraq and Afghanistan, while modernization has been turned off, Guieb said.