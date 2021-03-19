Adm. Brett Giroir, who worked for Trump administration and Texas A&M University System, discusses COVID-19 response

“I want to emphasize this — this was not an exercise in infection control. If we wanted it to be an exercise in infection control, you tell everybody to go home and stay in your homes and don’t do anything for the next three years,” he said. “This is keeping society moving and minimizing emotional torment and catastrophic economic collapse.”

Giroir worked as an A&M System vice chancellor for research from 2008 to 2013; in that role, he secured approval of and funding for the establishment of a flu vaccine manufacturing facility at the Texas A&M Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing. From 2013 to 2015, Giroir worked as CEO of A&M’s Health Science Center.

“I love being here. I feel the people here are my family — and by the way, if the Brazos Valley Democrats invited me, I’d come speak with them, too,” Giroir said after the event. “I love it here. I think this place and this school and this community means a whole lot to the country, and I’m pleased to be back and part of it.”

To attendees, Giroir urged trust in the vaccines. In an interview with The Eagle after his remarks, Giroir said he wants people to talk with their physicians and pharmacists and choose to get vaccinated. Recent polls have indicated up to 44% of Republicans do not plan to take one of the COVID-19 vaccines.