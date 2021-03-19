Adm. Brett Giroir, who worked for Trump administration and Texas A&M University System, discusses COVID-19 response

Adm. Brett Giroir, who served as coronavirus testing czar under former President Donald Trump, spoke about the former administration’s COVID-19 response and the ongoing pandemic before approximately 100 people Thursday at a luncheon hosted by the Republican Women of Brazos Valley.
Giroir, a pediatrician and four-star general who worked in the Texas A&M System for seven years, praised former Vice President Mike Pence, defended the Trump administration’s public health record and pandemic response, and offered mingled criticism and praise for the leadership approaches of the administrations of former President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden.
He also took issue with several common critiques of the previous administration’s virus response, and urged people of all political views to take one of the COVID-19 vaccines. He praised Operation Warp Speed and the country’s testing plan, and he noted that two virus vaccines were authorized and a third was imminent in less than one year.
Giroir’s appearance at the College Station Hilton came as public officials, media outlets and others reflect on the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 538,000 Americans and infected nearly 30 million people in the U.S. and 121.7 million worldwide. Today, the U.S. also likely will pass 100 million vaccine doses administered.
He spent time talking attendees through decisions made in March, April and May of last year. Giroir said it was quickly clear that “herd immunity was the only way out,” and noted the only ways to achieve that would be mass vaccinations or “everybody getting sick.” He said the goal, therefore, would be to ramp up testing and find ways to mitigate the spread of the emerging virus as vaccines were developed without completely decimating the American economy.
“I want to emphasize this — this was not an exercise in infection control. If we wanted it to be an exercise in infection control, you tell everybody to go home and stay in your homes and don’t do anything for the next three years,” he said. “This is keeping society moving and minimizing emotional torment and catastrophic economic collapse.”
Giroir worked as an A&M System vice chancellor for research from 2008 to 2013; in that role, he secured approval of and funding for the establishment of a flu vaccine manufacturing facility at the Texas A&M Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing. From 2013 to 2015, Giroir worked as CEO of A&M’s Health Science Center.
“I love being here. I feel the people here are my family — and by the way, if the Brazos Valley Democrats invited me, I’d come speak with them, too,” Giroir said after the event. “I love it here. I think this place and this school and this community means a whole lot to the country, and I’m pleased to be back and part of it.”
To attendees, Giroir urged trust in the vaccines. In an interview with The Eagle after his remarks, Giroir said he wants people to talk with their physicians and pharmacists and choose to get vaccinated. Recent polls have indicated up to 44% of Republicans do not plan to take one of the COVID-19 vaccines.
“We have more data on these vaccines than on almost any vaccines we’ve done. They’re extremely safe and highly effective, and they’re the way we end the pandemic,” Giroir said. “If you’re conservative and Republican and a Trump supporter, this was developed under the Trump administration, and even the president said last week that he got the vaccine, so go get the vaccine. The pandemic will end because of the vaccines.”
Giroir joined the Trump administration in February 2018 as assistant secretary for health. He said Trump was committed to securing funding and providing resources to combat substance abuse and related struggles; Giroir said the former president’s work in that area “would be one of the banner accomplishments that would be remembered if not for COVID.”
Additionally, Giroir offered praise for the Biden administration’s vaccination efforts and said it was a continuation of the previous administration’s work.
“I give the Biden administration credit. They’ve done some nice things, but they’ve built on this foundation that was done by the Trump administration, and for the most part, they’re doing that,” Giroir said.
Several elected officials and other civic leaders attended Giroir’s lunchtime talk. Gerry Hince co-coordinated Giroir’s Brazos Valley appearance along with Shelley Nelson. Hince said after Giroir’s remarks that she thought he opened attendees’ hearts and minds in his appearance.
“Most of us have seen him on TV, but to have him here in person to realize what a treasure he is, and to hear him talk values and principles and about working as a team — I don’t care what political party you are, those are messages that every one of us will take back to our groups, to our churches and our families,” Hince said.