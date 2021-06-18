Adamson Lagoon, Cindy Hallaran Pool to remain closed this weekend due to water visibility issue

Adamson Lagoon at Bee Creek Park and Cindy Hallaran Pool in Bachmann Park will remain closed at least through the weekend while officials address a water visibility issue that they say could compromise swimmer safety.

The Adamson Lagoon has been closed since early this week.

Isolated signs of cloudy water were detected earlier in the week at Adamson Lagoon, so aquatics personnel have monitored the water’s chemical balance, confirming that it is at optimal levels and all mechanical systems are functioning properly. Even so, a city press release states the visibility worsened.

“The city’s Water Services crews are currently draining the pool,” Parks & Recreation Director Steve Wright said in the announcement. “Our staff will inspect and perform any additional cleaning necessary, and then College Station Fire Department will pump nearly 434,000 gallons of fresh water back in.”

Late Friday afternoon, Cindy Hallaran Pool started showing the same “unexplained cloudy-water conditions” that were noticed in Adamson Lagoon, and it also was closed.

Wright said that though it is disappointing to close the pool, it is necessary to keep swimmers safe since there are some areas where lifeguards and parents cannot see the bottom of the pool.

An announcement about the Monday status of the pools will be posted at cstx.gov/pools and on the city’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.