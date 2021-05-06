Activist artist bringing furniture pieces to Brazos Valley African American Museum

Activist artist Ann Johnson and her team of architecture students at Prairie View A&M University will unveil the Sankofa Project, furniture designs based on African Adinkra symbols, at the Brazos Valley African American Museum in Bryan on Friday during a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is invited; social distancing and masks are required.

The “Sankofa” Adinkra symbols mean to “go back and get.” Oil drums have been repurposed as chairs in honor of African Americans’ labor in Texas oil fields, according to a release. The Sankofa furniture will become part of the BVAAM’s permanent collection.

“The Adinkra symbols come from Ghana where they are stamped onto African textiles,” Johnson said in a release. “During slavery, gifted blacksmiths would incorporate Adinkra symbols into architecture. They can be seen on the porches of Charleston and New Orleans, as a way to honor their ancestors. I thought, what if we could make furniture from Adinkra symbols? And you have the Sankofa Furniture Project.”