 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Activist artist bringing furniture pieces to Brazos Valley African American Museum
0 comments

Activist artist bringing furniture pieces to Brazos Valley African American Museum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Horizontal Eagle

Activist artist Ann Johnson and her team of architecture students at Prairie View A&M University will unveil the Sankofa Project, furniture designs based on African Adinkra symbols, at the Brazos Valley African American Museum in Bryan on Friday during a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is invited; social distancing and masks are required.

The “Sankofa” Adinkra symbols mean to “go back and get.” Oil drums have been repurposed as chairs in honor of African Americans’ labor in Texas oil fields, according to a release. The Sankofa furniture will become part of the BVAAM’s permanent collection.

“The Adinkra symbols come from Ghana where they are stamped onto African textiles,” Johnson said in a release. “During slavery, gifted blacksmiths would incorporate Adinkra symbols into architecture. They can be seen on the porches of Charleston and New Orleans, as a way to honor their ancestors. I thought, what if we could make furniture from Adinkra symbols? And you have the Sankofa Furniture Project.”

The Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, also known as VET, unveiled a 28-foot trailer on Tuesday. It will be used to evacuate small animals before emergencies like hurricanes. The trailer is a donation from the Banfield Foundation, a nonprofit that funds programs that enable veterinary care, among other tasks. In July, VET will receive the final part of the donation -- a Ford F750 truck to pull the trailer. The vehicle is equipped to transport 44 small animals to safety during the evacuation phase of emergency events. VET designed the trailer and the Banfield Foundation provided about $135,000 to pay for it and the truck.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert