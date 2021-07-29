Active COVID-19 cases top 400 in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Thursday as the number of active cases in the county shot past 400, climbing from a yearlong low of 133 on July 6.
Health officials have confirmed 24,506 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Of those, 413 cases were active on Thursday, the highest number of active cases in the county since April 30.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 23,828 cases were considered recovered on Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.
Thirty-one Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said, an increase of four from the day before.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 11.53% on Tuesday, the most recent day reported by the state. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon counties.
Brazos County’s positivity rate — the percent of positive cases to tests — was 8.61% on Thursday.
Health officials said 284,571 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
There were six new probable COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County on Wednesday. To date, health officials have reported 4,186 total probable cases. Of those, 44 were considered active, and 4,142 were recovered. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen, or rapid, test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test.
To date, 265 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.