Active COVID-19 cases near all-time high in Brazos County; 303rd death reported

Brazos County health officials reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death among county residents on Thursday as the number of active cases surpassed 1,800 for the first time since January.

A man in his 50s is the latest Brazos County resident to die from COVID-19, health officials reported Thursday. To date, 303 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to health department figures.

Health officials said 4,077 cases of the virus reported by health care systems and testing centers were awaiting confirmation Thursday.

County health officials said 1,806 COVID-19 cases were active on Thursday, which is the most since the same total was reported on Jan. 19. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Brazos County peeked at 1,858 on Jan. 17.

Officials have confirmed 28,663 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 26,554 cases were considered recovered as of Thursday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

Forty-nine Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, officials said.